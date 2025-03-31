Carlos Boozer is a proud dad as son Cameron Boozer is honored with the Morgan Wootten Player of the Year award

No. 2-ranked 2025 prospect Cameron Boozer has proven to be an exemplary basketball star on and off the court. The five-star Duke signee was honored with 2025's Morgan Wootten Player of the Year award on Sunday.

The award is given to a student athlete who has shown commitment not just to the sport, but also in the classroom and the community.

The Duke signee is recognized for tutoring fellow students in disciplines such as algebra and geometry. The five-star power forward also helps out in a local special needs program and is also active in his involvement in youth services at his local church. There, he works with a local youth group on weekly bible lessons.

The award is usually handed out during the McDonald's All-American Game. Despite a lot of achievements already, his dad, former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, is still proud of him and commented with some heart emojis.

"❤️❤️❤️," Carlos Boozer wrote.

Carlos Boozer reacts to Cameron Boozer winning the Morgan Wootten Award

The award's namesake, Coach Morgan Wootten, is one of three high school basketball coaches to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Morgan Wootten Player of the Year Award just the latest in Cameron Boozer's accolades this year

Cameron Boozer was also named to the McDonald's All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic along with his brother Cayden.

He has also won his second Gatorade National Player of the Year award, the fourth person to win two in his high school career. He was also named the game MVP of the Naismith Hoophall Classic, as well as led his team to a 7A state championship in Florida.

He averaged 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks for the No. 1-ranked team in the country, the Christopher Columbus High School Explorers. Together with his twin brother, he led the team to a 27-3 record and will come into the Chipotle National Championships on April 2 as the No. 1 seed.

