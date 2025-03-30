"We take life granted sometimes": Cameron & Cayden Boozer recount their "eye-opening" experience at the Ronald McDonald House

Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the Boozer Twins, are playing for the East team during Tuesday's McDonald's All-American Game in New York City, but before that, they paid a visit to the fast food giant's charity arm. On Saturday, the twins visited the Ronald McDonald House to meet with some underprivileged kids. Sports Illustrated posted a video of them meeting some kids.

The video showed Boozer twins interacting with some of the children, playing with them and doing all sorts of activities.

"I mean, it was honestly an honor to be here with these kids, seeing the struggle that they have been through and how they still have a smile on their face no matter what, just really eye-opening to see," Cayden said.

Cameron Boozer backed up his twin brother's statements.

"Yeah, it's always great to be around people, really who are less fortunate than you really puts into perspective that you take life for granted sometimes, so it was amazing to be here at the Ronald McDonald House and it was a great experience," Cameron said.

Other players during this year's McDonald's All-American Game were also present and interacted with the underprivileged children being taken care of by the McDonald-funded charitable organization.

Ronald McDonald House programs provide support, medical care and resources for underprivileged families. There are over 385 locations worldwide.

Cameron & Cayden Boozer surprised dad Carlos Boozer when it was revealed that they became McDonald's All-Americans

Being named to the McDonald's All-American Game is considered one of the biggest honors for any high school basketball player.

On January 28, when the list of players for the game was announced, Cameron and Cayden Boozer appeared on ESPN's "NBA TODAY" to surprise their dad.

Carlos Boozer, who was named to the 1999 McDonald's All-American Game, was genuinely shocked when the twins appeared. He noted that he was proud of his boys and was emotional after they appeared onscreen.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer will follow in his footsteps by playing for his alma mater, Duke University, next season. The two joined the program last November and hope to win an NCAA National Championship, similar to what Carlos did in 2001.

