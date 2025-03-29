Carlos Boozer's ex CeCe and son Cameron Boozer share their reactions as the Duke signee's GF Yva Lauren commits to the University of Miami

Five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer may be heading to Durham and playing for the Blue Devils, but it looks like his girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, will not be going with him. She will be going to the University of Miami, which was the other school that made Cameron's final two before he and his brother, Cayden, signed with Duke.

Yva Lauren Cao is a cheerleader for her current school, Our Lady of Lourdes Academy. She will also be a cheerleader once she gets to the University of Miami, as announced by the Hurricanes' official U-Cheer Instagram account on Friday:

The post soon had reactions from her boyfriend, Cameron, as well as his mom, CeCe, the ex-wife of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer. Yva also commented on the post herself.

"So proooo," wrote Cameron.

"So proud of you YVA!" said Cameron's mom, CeCe.

"So excited🙌🏻🧡💚," wrote Yva Lauren Cao herself.

CeCe and Cameron Boozer comment on news of Yva Lauren Cao committing to be a cheerleader for Miami (source: Instagram/ u_cheer)

While Yva's commitment to Miami would mean that she would not be cheering for him whenever the Blue Devils and the Hurricanes clash, Cameron Boozer has shown that he is still proud of his girlfriend and so is his mom.

Her commitment to Miami came after Cameron was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year for 2025 on Wednesday, making this his second time winning the prestigious award, which only three other hoopers have done —LeBron James, Greg Oden and Brandon Knight.

Cao will have one final time to cheer for him in a Columbus jersey, though, as the Explorers enter the Chipotle National Championships on April 2 as the No. 1 seed.

Yva Lauren Cao also reacted to Cameron Boozer winning the Gatorade National Player of the Year award

It is not just Cameron Boozer who often comments on his girlfriend's achievements, but Yva does the same for him. This was evident when the cheerleader commented on Gatorade's post announcing that Cameron Boozer won the Gatorade National Player of the Year award:

"LETS GOOOOO❤️❤️." commented Yva Lauren Cao on her boyfrien's achievement.

Yva Lauren Cao comments on boyfriend winning his second Gatorade National Player of the Year award (Source: Instagram/ gatorade)

Both Yva and Cameron are regular commenters on each other's achievements. Cameron has led Columbus to four straight state championships in Florida, with the Explorers being the No. 1-ranked team in the nation, according to MaxPreps. Meanwhile, Yva is an all-county level cheerleader for Dade County.

