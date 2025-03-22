Cayden and Cameron Boozer's mom CeCe shares 2-word message as the twins pose with the Columbus inclusion team on a special gameday

The Boozer twins, Cayden and Cameron, may have played their last regular season game with the Christopher Columbus High School Explorers but are still students. They are still quite active in the school's activities, including participating in the "inclusion game" and a special basketball skills clinic on Wednesday.

It was a push for the school to be more inclusive, with the players from the state champion Explorers helping out with the clinic and enjoying themselves in the game. Their special guests were students from Great Heights Academy, a school for children with special needs in Miami, Florida.

Cayden and Cameron were front and center in promoting the inclusion game for the kids with special needs. Their mother, CeCe Boozer, known for her charity work and various advocacies, reacted to the twins' endeavor, posting a two-word caption on her Instagram story.

"Inclusion Wins," CeCe said.

CeCe Boozer reacts to sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer helping kids with special needs out in Inclusion Game (Source: Instagram/ 3amigosmom)

Carlos and CeCe Boozer's eldest son, Carmani, had sickle cell disease. This drove the couple to look for various ways to cure their child, even with Carlos busy with his NBA career playing for the Utah Jazz. Their efforts led them to discover bone marrow treatment with donors from siblings, effectively eliminating sickle cells. However, at that time, Carmani was an only child.

This led the couple to get IVF, leading to Cayden and Cameron. When they were young, they donated bone marrow to their elder brother, saving his life. Their parents also started a new nonprofit called Boozer's Buddies to raise awareness for sickle cell disease.

Christopher Columbus High School retires Cayden and Cameron Boozer's jerseys

The Boozer twins may still be studying at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida, but the school has already retired Cameron's No. 12 and Cayden's No. 2 jerseys on Thursday. The twins have led the Explorers to a state championship in all four years of their stay at the school.

This comes as they are expected to suit up for the Explorers one last time during the Chipotle Nationals next month, with Columbus getting the No. 1 seed in the tournament. They will have a first-round bye and take on the winner of the Wasatch Academy vs. IMG Academy game on April 3.

The two have been on fire this season, with Cameron averaging 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks, while Cayden puts up 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

