“You win one, then I cook you”: Cayden Boozer jokes with his brother Cameron on who would win a 1v1

The Boozer twins, Cayden Boozer and Cameron Boozer, have come together as a package from birth, and this has been true in their AAU team, Nightrydas Elite, and the high school team, the Christopher Columbus Explorers. They are even going to college together on the same team, signing with the Duke Blue Devils. As one of the best duos in high school, they have won multiple championships, from Nike EYBL Peach Jam to state.

Ad

The two appeared on Episode 51 of The Brotherhood Podcast in Duke Basketball's YouTube channel, and things got competitive when one fan question asked who would win one-on-win, Cameron or Cayden?

"Sure, me," said Cameron Boozer, a power forward. (23:25)

"I would disagree coz you know, we play ones at practice and you know you win one, but then I cook you, and it's so. I mean it's pretty even," said Cayden Boozer, a point guard.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, but I cook you too," retorted Cameron Boozer.

There was even more back-and-forth between the Boozer Twins as they debated on who's the better hooper.

"Yeah, but that's cuz I'm not warm yet," answered Cayden.

"What? we had the same warmup," answered Cameron back. "So you can only beat me when like the shots feeling good?."

Ad

"No, no, I mean I can beat you with only layups too," replied Cayden.

Ad

The brothers will be heading to Duke next season, with both following in the footsteps of their father, former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, who helped lead the Blue Devils to an NCAA national title in 2001.

Who is rated by others better? Cameron or Cayden Boozer?

As for who's the better hooper between the two, Cameron Boozer is ranked No. 2 overall by 247Sports Composite, while the same ranking system has Cayden Boozer at No. 22 overall. It means Cameron is more highly ranked by scouts and insiders than his twin brother.

Ad

While Cameron is a consensus five-star, various ranking sites are divided over Cayden Boozer, with some listing him as a four-star, like 247Sports, while others, like Rivals, have him as a five-star, like his brother.

However, both hoopers are good enough to be considered for the McDonald's All-American Game, with both being selected to play for the East team. They will be playing alongside other standouts from the Class of 2025, like Meleek Thomas, Darius Acuff Jr. and Nate Ament. The game will happen on April 1 at the Barclays Center in New York City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback