Carlos Boozer's sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer honored with jersey retirements at Columbus High School

Cayden and Cameron Boozer, also known as the Boozer Twins, led the Christopher Columbus High School Explorers to the top of many national rankings. The two captured the Florida state championship in all four years at the school. With them leaving Columbus soon, the school honored the twins by retiring Cayden's No. 2 and Cameron's No. 12 jerseys on Thursday.

Ad

Cayden and Cameron Boozer's father, former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, and their mother, CeCe, were both present at the Christopher Columbus High School gymnasium for their jersey retirement ceremony. Carlos and CeCe, while being separated, frequently get together for their three sons, and this was one of those occasions. They also photographed with their two youngest children.

Ad

Trending

After graduating from high school, the Boozer Twins will head to Durham, North Carolina to study at Duke University and play for the Blue Devils. The pair chose the school over Miami and Florida, pursuing their dad's legacy.

Carlos Boozer helped the Blue Devils win the NCAA national championship in 2001.

In addition to their success playing for Columbus, Cayden and Cameron Boozer have also won three straight Nike EYBL Peach Jam titles for their AAU team, Nightrydas Elite, with them being the only team to do so in the league's history.

Ad

Cayden and Cameron Boozer led Columbus Explorers to dominant victory over Windermere Wolverines in Florida Class 7A state title final

The Boozer Twins have been the most dominant duo of their generation, with multiple AAU, state, and various tournament titles, along with various international accolades. Their dominance was evident during the Florida Class 7A state title final on March 8 where they took on the Windermere Wolverines.

Ad

Windermere entered the state championship tournament as the top seed of Region 2 and dominated its first two games before surviving a close regional final against No. 2 seed Oak Ridge. They dominated Sarasota, which won the Region 3 bracket and was the No. 2 seed there.

This changed when they reached the final and took on Region 4 winner Columbus, as the game was not even close, with the Explorers winning 68-34.

Cameron Boozer led with 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, while his twin brother Cayden had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds in Columbus' fourth straight state title win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback