Cameron Boozer shares his reaction as Duke prepare to take on rivals UNC in the ACC semifinals

Duke vs. North Carolina is considered the greatest rivalry in college men's basketball. This will continue on Friday as the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels meet once again. This time, they will be meeting in the ACC semifinals at the Spectrum Center. While he is not officially a Duke student yet, five-star power forward Cameron Boozer reacted to the Round 3 matchup.

Cameron Boozer reacts to ACC semifinal game between eternal rivals Duke and North Carolina (Source: Instagram/ cameronboozer)

Cameron Boozer, along with his twin brother Cayden, committed to Duke last year before finally signing their letter of intent in November. The two have also been trying to help the Blue Devils on the recruiting front, even flying to Durham to help convince No. 4-ranked prospect Nate Ament to choose Duke.

As for the Blue Devils, they will be heading to the contest against their eternal rivals without their top scorer, Cooper Flagg, who suffered an ankle injury last Thursday against Georgia Tech. Duke coach Jon Scheyer talked about Flagg missing that game.

"To be honest with you, I would have to be, like, convinced by everybody in the locker room when I go back there that he should play. It's not worth it. It just isn't," he said.

"Again, he was swollen already. It's not about being ready to go tomorrow. That's not the most important thing for us. We've got to see if we can get him right for this run that we can make in the tournament," he added.

However, Duke did sweep the season series against North Carolina and is still the favorite to win the game.

Cameron Boozer and Columbus win a state championship

As for Cameron, the No. 2-ranked prospect from the Class of 2025 has led Christopher Columbus High School to another state title, with the Explorers winning the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball 7A State championship. In the 7A state final in Florida, Columbus defeated Windermere 68-34.

This means that before they head to Duke, Cayden and Cameron Boozer ended their legendary high school run as state champions. They also ended the season with a 27-3 record, and this record came with one of the toughest high school basketball schedules in the country.

Columbus entered the state tournament with a 93-54 victory against Doral Academy before following this up with a 92-48 against Western. This led to the Region 4 Regional Final against Miami, with Columbus dominating again, 79-51.

Cameron Boozer and crew then headed to the Final 4 and defeated Seminole 78-48 before their final win against Windermere.

