Cameron Boozer and Aaliyah Chavez enjoy their time at Gatorade Player of the Year event, ahead of college careers

Top Class of 2025 recruits, Aaliyah Chavez and Cameron Boozer, were named the 2024-25 Gatorade Player of the Year. Ahead of starting their college basketball journeys, the five-star players were seen relaxing and enjoying themselves at the event.

On Tuesday, highschoolonsi on Instagram shared videos from the Gatorade event. Oklahoma Sooners signee Aaliyah Chavez was seen making a football pass with accuracy.

"Aaliyah Chavez can throw dimes too 👀💪🏾🔥," read the video's caption.

Meanwhile, Duke Blue Devils signee Cameron Boozer was seen doing a reflex test and performing pretty well.

The Gatorade award honors players for their excellent performances on the field as well as in the classroom and community.

Aaliyah Chavez, a 5-foot-10 senior guard from Monterey High School (Lubbock, Texas), is coming off a standout senior season. She averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game and led her team to the 5A Division II state title.

Chavez ended her high school career with 4,796 points and as the top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2025. She has earned honours like the McDonald’s All-American and Naismith First Team All-American. Off the field, she holds a 3.54 GPA and mentors young students through the Plainsmen Pal Program while also coaching at her father's gym.

Meanwhile, Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-10 senior forward from Christopher Columbus High School (Miami, Florida), averaged 22.6 points, 12 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals in his senior year.

He led Columbus to a 27-3 record and its fourth straight Class 7A state title. His team also won the Chipotle Nationals championship. He ranked No. 3 nationally in the Class of 2025, and he's a McDonald’s All-American and Naismith semifinalist.

Boozer holds a 4.88 GPA and plays cello in a local orchestra, leads youth services at church and tutors peers in algebra and geometry outside basketball.

Analysts discussed coach Jon Scheyer's approach towards Cayden and Cameron Boozer's recruitment

On Thursday, ESPN analyst Tim Donnelly discussed how Duke coach Jon Scheyer recruited the Boozer twins, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, on The Drive w/ Tim Donnelly.

"(Scheyer) talked about recruiting the Boozers and how it’s different," Donnelly said (6:42). "Not only is it different because their dad is Carlos Boozer, but it’s also different because they’re twins and they’re coming in as a package."

He also compared their recruitment with Cooper Flagg's.

"You can’t pitch the Twin Boozers Duke in the same way that you would pitch Cooper Flagg, even though the taller Boozer and Flagg are two of the top recruits in their respective classes. They’re not the same," Donnelly added.

The Boozer twins will soon begin their freshman seasons at Duke.

