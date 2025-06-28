"Next shooter like Caitlin Clark": Oklahoma fans impressed by Aaliyah Chavez's training ahead of her Sooners debut 

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the Class of 2025, committed to the Oklahoma Sooners in March. The reigning National Gatorade Player of the Year chose the Sooners over offers from the LSU Tigers, UCLA Bruins and Texas Longhorns.
On Saturday, a clip of Chavez training and doing cardiovascular exercises in the Sooners gym was posted on the "Overtime Select" Instagram page. The post was captioned:
"Aaliyah built different 😤."
College basketball fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to the clip by Aaliyah Chavez. Some compared her to former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark, who broke several scoring records during her college basketball career.
"Next shooter like Caitlin Clark," one fan wrote.
"This is the reason this young lady will do well...when you put skill and work ethic it's hard to lose! See you Aaliyah!," another fan wrote.
"This one here she gonna shake up the college game. Certified bucket," one fan wrote.
"#1 pick WNBA incoming," another fan wrote.
"She's the only reason you will see me in OU colors," one fan wrote.
While most were positive, some felt that Chavez was getting more attention than the others who were also practicing.
"She's not the only one putting in extra reps. Put these cameras down while athletes are working out," another fan wrote.
Why Aaliyah Chavez chose Oklahoma
Aaliyah Chavez had a stellar season leading Monterey High School to its first 5A Texas state championship in 44 years, scoring 19 points in the title game and snagging the MVP award. She averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season, and the Oklahoma Sooners beat several elite schools to her commitment.
While speaking to reporters after her commitment decision, Chavez revealed why she chose to join the Sooners over offers from other programs.
"There was a point where I was just gonna flip a coin," Chavez said, "because I love both schools equally.
"They have great coaches, coaches that I've been talking to since I was in eighth grade and just a great playing style. They match how I want to play. I want to play fast, and that's why I chose it. They play fast, and they like to shoot. If y'all watch me play, I love to shoot, and I play fast. It just kind of matched how I played."
Aaliyah Chavez will join an Oklahoma Sooners team on the rise after reaching the Sweet 16 of the Big Dance for the first time since 2013, and returning star forward Raegan Beers. Chavez will also have to deal with the hype of being the latest prospect to be tagged as the next Caitlin Clark, even before her college basketball career has tipped off.
