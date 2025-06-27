"Reminds me of Steph Curry": Rick Pitino breaks down Caitlin Clark's game, shares bold comparison for Indiana Fever star

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark missed her team's 85-75 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday with a groin injury. Clark's latest injury comes just two weeks after she returned from a quad injury that caused her to miss five games last month.

Clark is having a stellar season for the Fever, averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. During Thursday's segment of "The Herd," much-hyped St. John's Red Storm coach Rick Pitino paid the Fever star the ultimate compliment by comparing her to Golden State Warriors shooter Steph Curry (9:00).

"Great passer. She reminds me of Steph Curry when Steph Curry came into the league," Pitino said. "She’s doing what Steph did early on. She has unbelievable range. She has great vision. She’s a terrific passer.

Trending

"You know, she’s physically a little weak, uh, but she’ll get stronger as time goes on. But she really understands how to play, and she reminds me of a female version of Steph Curry. Incredible range."

The headline-generating Caitlin Clark shot 34.4% from beyond the arc during her rookie campaign, which culminated in her being named the WNBA Rookie of the Year. However, she has struggled this season, shooting only 29.5% and connecting just once in her last 23 attempts.

Caitlin Clark's shooting woes defended by rookie

Much has been made of Caitlin Clark struggling with her shooting. While speaking to the media on Thursday, fellow No. 1 draft pick and former UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers, who battled against her in college basketball, came to the Indiana Fever standout's defense.

"She (Caitlin Clark) handles it with grace," Bueckers said. "The pressure that she's put on every single night to perform at the level that she does, it's inhumane, really, to expect people to be perfect and to not have off games or off nights. If she doesn't go 8-for-10 from 3, people are questioning things. It's unfair to have to deal with that.

"I'm sure she has a great team around her and great people to help her and I know she's a great person at dealing with it and just tuning out the noise and just continuing to be there for herself and for her team. The expectations, it's tough when you listen to it, so I'm sure she has a great way of tuning it out."

Despite her shooting slump, Caitlin Clark still leads the WNBA All-Star voting (515,993) and could get a chance to face off against the No. 2-ranked player in the voting, Paige Buecker (313,887 votes), and the Dallas Wings on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here