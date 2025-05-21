Dawn Staley weighs in on fierce controversy surrounding Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese: "It's basketball, let's move on"

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark broke several records as a college basketball player for the Iowa Hawkeyes, but her fan-fuelled rivalry against Chicago Sky's Angel Reese propelled both to household name status. The duo battled each other for supremacy in college basketball and were drafted in the same class during the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The pair has also clashed in the WNBA with their respective teams, including n Sunday, with the Fever defeating the Sky 93-58. There was an incident between Clark and Reese in the third quarter when Clark fouled Reese, and a scuffle between the teams broke out.

During Tuesday's segment of The View, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley weighed in on the controversy between Clark and Reese (5:38):

"What I make of it is we need to take the lead of Caitlin and take the lead of Angel. They've gotten over it. They said it's done. It's basketball. But, in my book, 'Uncommon Favor, ' you can find the answers."

Caitlin Clark addresses Angel Reese hate from fans

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have clashed in several big-time games, including the 2023 national championship game, where Reese emerged victorious and broke out the iconic ring-tapping celebration directed at Clark.

After Clark fouled Reese on Sunday, Indiana Fever fans at Gainebridge Fieldhouse booed the Chicago Sky star throughout the game, signifying a new chapter in the rivalry between the duo. The WNBA released a statement revealing that they were investigating the matter of abuse Reese received from fans.

"The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms - they have no place in our league or in society," the league said in a statement. "We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter."

While speaking to the media on Monday, Caitlin Clark also condemned the hateful comments Angel Reese received from fans on Sunday.

"There's no place for that in our game, there's no place for that in society," Caitlin Clark said.

"Certainly, we want every person who comes into our arena - whether player or fan - oto have a great experience. I appreciate the league doing that (investigation). I appreciate that the Fever organization has been at the forefront of that."

The latest incident between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese shows that the duo's rivalry shows no signs of slowing down even after they left college basketball and started their professional careers in the WNBA.

