College hoops fans were treated to the confirmation of the Angel Reese versus Caitlin Clark 2.0 matchup in the 2024 NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight.

The two superstars have become the de facto faces of college basketball, both men's and women's. Their supposed rivalry is fuelling discourse and viewership of the women's game.

The duo met in the 2023 national championship game, drawing a viewership of 9.9 million, the highest ever for a women's basketball game.

Fans on X were hyped up after receiving the news.

"I ain’t going to work , I’m watching this," one fan tweeted.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark clear the air

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark gained superstardom since that eventful national championship game.

Reese replicated John Cena's 'you can't see me' gesture aimed toward Clark when the LSU lead was insurmountable. It seemed as if they had ill will toward each other.

However, before the clash against the Hawkeyes, Reese dispelled the myth that there's bad blood between herself and Clark.

“For me. I don’t think people realize like it’s not personal,” Reese said. “Once we get out between those lines, if I see you walking down the street, like it’s ‘Hey girl! What’s up? Let’s hang out.’ I think people just take it like we hate each other. Me and Caitlin Clark don’t hate each other. I want everybody to understand that. It’s just a super competitive game."

Clark had only kind words for Reese before their Elite Eight clash:

“Me and Angel have always been great competitors. Obviously, she played in the Big Ten for a while to begin her career and that’s what makes women’s basketball so fun. You have great competition and that’s what we’ve had all year long."

"But I think Angel would say the same, it’s not just us in women’s basketball. That’s not the only competitive thing about where our game is at and that’s what makes it so good. We need multiple people to be really good."

The Elite Eight game pitting the LSU Tigers versus the Iowa Hawkeyes is the biggest game of the 2024 college basketball calendar. And it all comes down to their two brightest stars.