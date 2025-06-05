Duke HC Jon Scheyer makes feelings known on best moments from 2024-25 season despite Final Four exit

Coach Jon Scheyer fell short of his quest to lead the Duke Blue Devils to a national championship last season. They were the No. 1 seed in the East Region and the favorite to win it all, but lost to Houston in the Final Four.

Despite the loss, Scheyer had much to be proud with his team. Discussing with former Duke basketball standout Justin Robinson on The Brotherhood Podcast on Wednesday, he reflected on the season while also looking ahead to the upcoming one.

Scheyer talked about his favorite memory from last season.

"There are a bunch of them that stood out to me. For me, it was going to a Final Four with this team," Jon Scheyer said (4:50). "I mean, look, there’s the ACC Championship. I think of different moments where individual guys stepped up — whether it was Isaiah Evans against Auburn, or Malik Brown in the second half at Louisville or at North Carolina.

Trending

"Again, many guys along the way, but for me, the collective effort, the defense that we played against Alabama — for those guys to have that accomplishment together was something special that I’ll never forget."

Scheyer also led Duke to its first ACC regular season title since Mike Krzyzewski was the coach in 2022. Cooper Flagg was the anchor for the Blue Devils and is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

Also Read: "Would be even better if he texted me back": Jon Scheyer pokes fun at Cooper Flagg ahead of NBA Draft

Analyst believes Jon Scheyer must handle intense pressure following Final Four loss

The three seasons Jon Scheyer has been at the helm in Durham have been filled with success but also disappointing endings. While there has been gradual improvement, the standard is always sky-high for the Blue Devils.

After a second-round exit in year one, Scheyer followed up with an Elite Eight appearance in year two and a Final Four appearance last season. However, according to analyst Jeff Goodman on the Adam Gold Show, there's more pressure than ever on Scheyer to deliver.

"The last two years have been excruciating," Goodman said (20:22). "You lose to NC State with a Final Four berth ... You get through that, you have an unbelievable regular season. People are picking you to win the whole thing. It's there for you. And then you pissed that thing away at the end. Oh, I think it's got to be brutal right now."

Duke lost four starters this offseason to the NBA draft. To replenish the roster, Jon Scheyer is bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here