“Would be even better if he texted me back”: Jon Scheyer pokes fun at Cooper Flagg ahead of NBA Draft

Jon Scheyer poked fun at superstar Cooper Flagg ahead of the 2025 NBA draft. The Duke coach delivered a message to his former star player in the latest episode of "The Brotherhood Podcast," which premiered on the Blue Devils' YouTube channel on Wednesday.

Ad

READ MORE: Duke HC Jon Scheyer makes feelings known on Cooper Flagg potentially joining former first-round pick in Dallas: "Pretty special to think about"

Scheyer started the fan Q&A by answering a question about Flagg. He was asked how amazing it was to coach the projected No. 1 pick in this year's draft last season. Scheyer joked he wasn't expecting to receive a question about a former Duke player.

Ad

Trending

"You know, when we said we were going to do this, I wasn’t thinking about getting questions from Cooper," Scheyer said (Timestamp 1:11). "The fact that he has a question—I don't know how amazing I want to say it was, but it was amazing. Beating him in HORSE. Yeah, every day after practice."

Ad

Scheyer acknowledged Flagg's greatness on and off the court.

"No, but in all seriousness, Cooper was incredible this year. The fact that he showed up every day, was an incredible teammate, always came with great energy. And I think what he did on the court speaks for itself. But anyway, Cooper—it was great. Big guy. Loved coaching you, man."

Ad

Scheyer had one complaint about Flagg, though, drawing some laughs from host Justin Robinson.

"It would be even better if he texted me back right away all the time since he's so in tune. He has the time to send you know questions in the Duke MBB. He should have the time to text me back right away all the time that's one thing I'll say."

Ad

Cooper Flagg dazzled in his freshman season with Duke, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 boards and 4.2 dimes. He also displayed his defensive prowess, leading the Blue Devils in steals and blocks last season. He led the Blue Devils to a 35-4 record in the 2024-25 NCAA campaign before declaring for the NBA draft.

How Cooper Flagg fared under Jon Scheyer at Duke in his first Final Four appearance

Cooper Flagg lived up to the hype in his first season under Jon Scheyer in the collegiate ranks, showing excellence on both ends of the floor. He led Duke to the Final Four for the first time since 2022, averaging 19.5 points in the March Madness wins over Alabama, Arizona, Baylor and Mount St. Mary's.

Ad

Cooper Flagg (#2) checks out as head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Photo: Getty

He delivered in the Final Four clash against Houston, amassing 27 points, seven boards, four dimes, three blocks and two steals in a brilliant all-around performance. His efforts went for naught, though, as the Blue Devils suffered a 70-67 loss to the Cougars following a stunning collapse in the final minute.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here