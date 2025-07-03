Duke legend Coach K breaks down 'after-action report' as key to sustained Blue Devils' success 

Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball coaches ever. "Coach K" revealed the secret to the Blue Devils' success during his tenure in Wednesday's episode of "The Adam Gold Show."
Gold asked Krzyzewski if there were games in the past that he still thinks about up to this day and created solutions that could have altered the result of those contests. Krzyzewski explained that previous disappointments were handled immediately after those games ended and there is no point in dwelling on past losses.
"I mean, when the game was played and you do an analysis — I call it an after-action report — about the game and you figure out what you could have done differently, but then you move forward," Coach K said. "If you keep bringing up the past while you're doing the present, you're not going to do the present as well."
(Timestamp- 6:14 onwards)
Mike Krzyzewski made it clear that it isn't bad to use those losses as a valuable experience. However, he emphasized to his Duke teams that for them to be successful, it is more important to focus on the present instead.
"And so each game's a new game. That doesn't mean the experiences that you've had up until that point and in preparation for the game you don't use. But if you gunny sack, you know, like look at bad things, then you're going to be a loser. You've got to move on, take responsibility.
"Same thing with a win. If you won the whole thing, are you going to be hungry again? Are you going to think in the past? I call it next play," he added.
Revisiting Coach K's 5 NCAA titles with Duke
"Coach K" helped turn Duke into a college basketball powerhouse, leading the Blue Devils to five national championships. Krzyzewski first won the NCAA title in 1991, beating Kansas 72-65 in the final. The Blue Devils successfully defended their crown in 1992, defeating Michigan 71-51 in the national championship game.
Coach K then had to wait nine years to return to the mountaintop, beating Arizona 82-72 in the final of the 2001 NCAA Tournament. The legendary coach won his fourth national title in 2010, leading the Blue Devils to a dramatic 61-59 victory over Butler in the championship game.
Krzyzewski's fifth and final championship with Duke came in 2015 when the Blue Devils defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 68-63 in the title game.
