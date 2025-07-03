Duke legend Coach K breaks down 'after-action report' as key to sustained Blue Devils' success 

Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball coaches ever. "Coach K" revealed the secret to the Blue Devils' success during his tenure in Wednesday's episode of "The Adam Gold Show."

Ad

Gold asked Krzyzewski if there were games in the past that he still thinks about up to this day and created solutions that could have altered the result of those contests. Krzyzewski explained that previous disappointments were handled immediately after those games ended and there is no point in dwelling on past losses.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, when the game was played and you do an analysis — I call it an after-action report — about the game and you figure out what you could have done differently, but then you move forward," Coach K said. "If you keep bringing up the past while you're doing the present, you're not going to do the present as well."

Ad

(Timestamp- 6:14 onwards)

Mike Krzyzewski made it clear that it isn't bad to use those losses as a valuable experience. However, he emphasized to his Duke teams that for them to be successful, it is more important to focus on the present instead.

"And so each game's a new game. That doesn't mean the experiences that you've had up until that point and in preparation for the game you don't use. But if you gunny sack, you know, like look at bad things, then you're going to be a loser. You've got to move on, take responsibility.

Ad

"Same thing with a win. If you won the whole thing, are you going to be hungry again? Are you going to think in the past? I call it next play," he added.

Revisiting Coach K's 5 NCAA titles with Duke

"Coach K" helped turn Duke into a college basketball powerhouse, leading the Blue Devils to five national championships. Krzyzewski first won the NCAA title in 1991, beating Kansas 72-65 in the final. The Blue Devils successfully defended their crown in 1992, defeating Michigan 71-51 in the national championship game.

Ad

Duke Blue Devils celebrate with the NCAA trophy on the podium after beating the Wisconsin Badgers 68-63 in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Photo: Imagn

Coach K then had to wait nine years to return to the mountaintop, beating Arizona 82-72 in the final of the 2001 NCAA Tournament. The legendary coach won his fourth national title in 2010, leading the Blue Devils to a dramatic 61-59 victory over Butler in the championship game.

Krzyzewski's fifth and final championship with Duke came in 2015 when the Blue Devils defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 68-63 in the title game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here