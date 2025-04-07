Top 5 oldest coaches to win NCAA men's tournament title ft. Mike Krzyzewski and more

NCAA coaches are more than capable of winning national championships in any given year, regardless of age.

Monday's national championship game features a matchup between Kelvin Sampson's Houston Cougars and Todd Golden's Florida Gators. Tipoff is set for 8:50 p.m. ET.

While Golden stands out as one of the youngest coaches in the sport at age 39, Sampson is one of the most experienced coaches at age 69. This game presents a big opportunity for him and the Cougars, as he could become the oldest coach ever to win the men's national championship.

Ahead of their matchup, history has shown multiple veteran coaches to have gone all the way. From John Wooden to Mike Krzyzewski, experience happens to be their advantage as they cemented themselves among college basketball's greats.

Here are the five oldest coaches to have won the national championship in the NCAA men's tournament.

5 oldest coaches to win NCAA men's tournament

#5, John Wooden, 1975 UCLA (64)

Taking a dive into the past, John Wooden comes out as the fifth-oldest coach to win the NCAA Tournament.

His accomplishment occurred at age 64 in the 1975 tourney with the UCLA Bruins. They took down the Michigan Wolverines, Montana, Arizona State Sun Devils and Louisville Cardinals on their road to the title game. There, they faced the Kentucky Wildcats, where the Bruins won 92-85 to give Wooden his 10th title with the program.

That championship turned out to be his last as he immediately retired following the end of the tournament. He left behind a remarkable career in which he went 664-162 throughout 29 seasons.

#4, Phog Allen, 1952 Kansas (66)

Up next is another coaching legend of the past in Phog Allen.

Allen coached the Kansas Jayhawks during their championship run in the 1952 NCAA Tournament, doing it at the age of 66. They took down the TCU Horned Frogs, Saint Louis Billikens and Illinois Fighting Illini before facing the St. John's Red Storm in the title game.

The Jayhawks proceeded to win 80-63, giving Phog his first national title. He coached the program for four more seasons before retiring in 1956, which includes a runner-up finish in 1953. He finished with a 746-264 record throughout his 50-year career.

#3, Roy Williams, 2017 North Carolina (66)

Returning to 21st-century college basketball, the next oldest coach to win the NCAA Tournament is Roy Williams.

Williams accomplished his championship win at age 66 with the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2017 tourney. They beat Texas Southern, Arkansas, Butler, Kentucky and Oregon to reach the title game. They then faced Gonzaga, holding on to a 71-65 win for the championship.

It marked Williams' third national title with the program and his career. He coached the Tar Heels for four more seasons before retiring in 2021, finishing with a 903-264 record after 33 years.

#2, Mike Krzyzewski, 2015 Duke (68)

One of the greatest basketball coaches in NCAA history, it wouldn't be a question for Mike Krzyzewski to be on the list.

Krzyzewski comes in at second place, winning the 2015 national championship with the Duke Blue Devils at age 68. They beat Robert Morris, San Diego State, Utah, Gonzaga and Michigan State to reach the final. They took on the Wisconsin Badgers, beating them in a 68-63 nail-biter to achieve glory.

This marked Krzyzewski's fifth national championship, but it was also the last time he reached the championship game. He coached the Blue Devils for seven more years before retiring in 2022, finishing with a record of 1,202-368 after 47 seasons.

#1, Jim Calhoun, 2011 UConn (68)

Edging out Krzyzewski so slightly for the top spot as the oldest coach to win the NCAA Tournament is Jim Calhoun.

Calhoun won the 2011 championship with the UConn Huskies at age 68. They defeated Bucknell, Cincinnati, San Diego State, Arizona and Kentucky to reach the championship game. There, they faced the Butler Bulldogs, who were having a solid run of their own.

The Huskies stifled the Bulldogs with their defense, winning 53-41. This marked Calhoun's third championship of his career with UConn. He coached them for one more year before moving on to Saint Joseph for four seasons until he retired in 2022. He finished with a 920-397 record after 44 years of being a collegiate head coach.

