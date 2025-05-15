Duke legend Coach K details key differences between Cooper Flagg and Celtics' superstar Jayson Tatum

During Tuesday's episode of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" podcast, Mike Krzyzewski, discussed the differences between projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Krzyzewski coached both players with USA Basketball and at Duke in different capacities.
“They’re two different players,” Krzyzewski said. “They’re both 6’8. Actually, I think Cooper grew about an inch. He’s still only 18, so he’s still growing. He might end up 6-10.” [1:48]
Krzyzewski said Tatum has developed into a high-level shooter and called Flagg a strong, physical scorer with room to grow.
“I think Cooper will develop,” he said. “He’s so strong, his legs are strong, and athletically he’s gifted… When you add his athletic ability and competitive attitude, you have a very special guy. He can really score the ball. I think he’s a good shooter trying to become a really good shooter. Jason is that shooter.”
The Dallas Mavericks hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft following the lottery results. The first round is scheduled for June 25 at 8 p.m. ET. The second round will take place June 26 at 8 p.m. ET.
Flagg is widely expected to be selected No. 1. Other projected lottery picks include Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. League sources continue to monitor trade discussions involving All-NBA forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, though no deal is imminent.
Should Mavericks draft Cooper Flagg?
Stephen A. Smith said Cooper Flagg is a “special talent” and “can play,” also noting his marketability in Texas. Flagg's defense, size, and projected role as a starting power forward have made him the consensus favorite.
"When you got somebody with that kind of potential and they’re white and you are in America, you keep that dude…Texas is different,” A. Smith said. “And in Dallas, Texas, if you got an opportunity to take Cooper Flagg, you take Cooper Flagg."
Trade scenarios involving the No. 1 pick have surfaced, including one tying the pick to a possible deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Another report floated a potential Anthony Davis trade that could bring in the No. 3 pick while allowing Dallas to retain Flagg.
Opinions vary on whether keeping the top pick helps Dallas compete for a title immediately or if the front office will look to convert the selection into a veteran star.
