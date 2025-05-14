2025 NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg earns phenomenal opportunity as Dallas wins lottery, Spurs in a pickle at 2nd and more 

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery delivered one of the wilder top threes in recent memory, with Dallas receiving a lifeline in the form of the number one pick. All three teams with maximum odds to land number one (Utah, Washington, Charlotte) missed the top three entirely.

With the lottery over and the combine beginning, it’s a perfect time for another full 2025 NBA mock draft. As always, I’ll base the picks on what I predict will happen with some of my own evaluations baked in.

2025 NBA Mock Draft

1. Dallas Mavericks - Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

Typing out the header above still feels strange. The Mavericks, after making one of the most costly decisions a sports team has made in years, gained a mulligan in the form of Cooper Flagg. Flagg’s basketball fit with Dallas is undeniably exciting. He can slot in immediately as a third star next to Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving and won’t have his offense relying on him as frequently as Duke asked. Flagg reaching his potential would vault this Dallas core back to title contention, adding a two-way superstar on the wing next to two stars north of 30.

2. San Antonio Spurs - Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

The basketball gods continued to favor San Antonio, but spared the league from a Victor Wembanyama-Cooper Flagg frontcourt. San Antonio very well may trade this pick for an established superstar to pair with Wembanyama. Dylan Harper is the clear best prospect on the board, but his fit with De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle would require tinkering. Still, Harper’s elite slashing and scoring potential make him worth building around.

3. Philadelphia 76ers - Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Bailey’s stock varies from scout to scout, but NBA teams should lean higher on the Rutgers freshman phenom. He measured shorter than some expected (around 6’7 without shoes), but Bailey’s shotmaking talent isn’t in question. The 76ers present a positive environment for Bailey, offering him two elite guards in Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain to facilitate for him. Bailey would thrive in Philadelphia as an off-ball scorer, helping the 76ers inch towards a new era.

4. Charlotte Hornets - Kon Knueppel, F, Duke

After drafting plenty of raw athletic players without great feel for the game, the Hornets add one of the smartest players in the class. Knueppel is a phenomenal pick-and-roll passer, one of the draft’s best 3-point shooters and a solid slasher. Charlotte badly needs more positive decision makers and Knueppel will provide that. His fit as a spacer and secondary passer next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller would create devastating offense.

5. Utah Jazz - VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

The Jazz didn’t parlay their high odds into a top-three pick, but Edgecombe is a solid consolation prize. He’s one of the draft’s best athletes, capable of incredible open-floor feats with nuclear burst and vertical pop. Edgecombe should add value as a shooter and passer, even if he lacks the handle and pacing to handle primary usage. Utah badly needs defensive help and Edgecombe’s athletic tools should help him thrive on that end as well.

6. Washington Wizards - Derik Queen, F/C, Maryland

Queen’s high upside lands him high in the draft despite some notable concerns. He’s shorter for a center without a reliable jumper, presenting some possible teambuilding concerns. A shrewd team could develop Queen into a true needle-moving star, weaponizing his elite advantage creation, interior scoring and playmaking potential. He’d fit beautifully with Alex Sarr, assuming he develops as Washington expects, as a spacing, shot-blocking five.

7. New Orleans Pelicans - Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Johnson has a strong argument as the draft’s best 3-point shooter. He pulls up from the parking lot, drilling off-platform threes off of the dribble and off of movement. Johnson’s excellent passing and handling help him thrive in a variety of roles and would help him fit off of the ball in New Orleans. Regardless of Zion Williamson’s status, the Pelicans would benefit from adding a dynamic offensive talent to their chest of young pieces.

8. Brooklyn Nets - Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

A rebuilding Brooklyn team needs future stars to form the foundation of their roster. Fears brings that star upside, carrying a monstrous offensive load and succeeding as one of the youngest players in the country. His excellent first step and elite ball-handling help him create advantages and pressure the rim at will with plenty of passing and shooting upside. The Nets must build carefully around a shorter guard with defensive limitations, but Fears’ offensive upside is worth the risk.

9. Toronto Raptors - Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Toronto hasn’t rostered a difference-making rim protector in quite some time. As eternally solid as Jakob Poeltl is, Maluach’s enormous defensive upside is a tantalizing promise. Few seven-footers move like Maluach, presenting quite a bit of upside pertaining to his defensive versatility. He’s raw on both ends, but Maluach’s phenomenal touch presents a path to offensive value early. Toronto has had success developing young, toolsy players and Maluach fits that description.

10. Houston Rockets - Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

Houston will immediately appreciate Richardson’s diverse, NBA-ready offensive skillset. Richardson has years of experience excelling as an off-ball scorer and playmaker and has the feel to fit in as a complementary player immediately. A shooting-needy Rockets team will benefit hugely from Richardson’s excellent efficiency and well-rounded scoring profile. Richardson’s height could limit his defensive potential, but his great playmaking instincts would mesh with Houston’s aggressive defense.

11. Portland Trail Blazers - Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

Bryant would help boost an already strong Portland defense. The rangy freshman wing dominated on defense in his minutes by forcing turnovers and covering tons of ground. He projects as an efficient spot-up shooter, which presents an intriguing 3-and-D prospect bet. Bryant doesn’t offer much offensively outside of spot-up shooting and cutting, but Portland’s initiators will benefit from his floor spacing

12. Chicago Bulls - Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

Sorber’s combine measurements should help his stock. His enormous wingspan and standing reach should help teams feel comfortable with him defending as a center, where he thrives as shot blocker and drop defender. Chicago badly needs foundational pieces at center and Sorber’s defense, alongside excellent passing, handling and post scoring chops, makes him a strong bet to add two-way value as an NBA starter.

13. Atlanta Hawks - Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

Pairing Trae Young with a possible star playmaker continues to expand Atlanta’s offensive options. Jakucionis’s combination of high-feel passing and off-dribble shooting can help him become a star, assuming he can tighten his handle. Atlanta’s young defensive core, spearheaded by Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson, would help cover for Jakucionis’s point-of-attack limitations and benefit from his creation.

14. San Antonio Spurs - Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

Victor Wembanyama’s presence makes the Spurs a conducive environment for unconventional big men like Collin Murray-Boyles. Wembanyama will compensate for his lack of outside shooting and high-end shot blocking and benefit from Murray-Boyles’s strength and defensive playmaking. Murray-Boyles would add another strong passer to San Antonio’s offense and would thrive as a play finisher off of San Antonio’s creators.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder - Noa Essengue, F, Ulm

Essengue feels like an ideal Thunder fit, bringing the length, production and intelligence the team covets. It will take time for Essengue to wield his elite physical tools on both ends of the floor, but the Thunder will be in no rush for Essengue to develop. Developing his 3-point shot and refining his ball skills could help Essengue become a high-level two-way player for Oklahoma City.

16. Orlando Magic - Ben Saraf, G, Ulm

The Magic desperately need difference-making offensive players in the backcourt. Saraf has experience running a pro offense in Germany and his great handle, playmaking flair and pull-up shooting flashes would add much-needed offensive juice. Saraf’s lack of high-end physical tools and interior scoring could limit his ceiling, but his pick-and-roll creation would benefit a defensively slanted Orlando team.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves - Asa Newell, F/C, Georgia

Minnesota loves long, athletic forwards with switching potential like Newell’s. He’s a bit short for a center but Newell’s perimeter mobility should let him excel as a switch and hedge defender. Newell’s great play finishing and offensive rebounding provide another outlet for Anthony Edwards with some potential to develop a solid 3-point shot.

18. Washington Wizards - Egor Demin, G, BYU

Demin is arguably the draft’s best passer, commanding his great size, elite vision and spatial awareness to constantly set up his teammates. His problems as a scorer could force him off the ball in the NBA, so stabilizing his jumper will be critical. Washington’s offense would benefit from continuing to stack excellent playmakers, adding Demin alongside promising passers like Bub Carrington and Alex Sarr.

19. Brooklyn Nets - Rasheer Fleming, F, St. Joseph’s

Fleming’s physical and athletic tools rival any prospect in the class. That athletic upside will appeal to Brooklyn, adding another piece to a solid young defense. Fleming should add 3-point shooting value off the catch and has the athleticism and power to improve as a slasher. Even rebuilding teams need young role players and Fleming has real 3-and-D upside.

20. Miami Heat - Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

After Jimmy Butler’s departure, the Heat lack enough skilled offensive players to excel on offense. Philon would immediately contribute to a thin Miami guard room with sharp connective passing, spot-up shooting and defensive versatility. Even without great vertical athleticism, Philon’s shiftiness and stop-start athleticism offer on-ball creation potential. The Heat have a long track record of extracting the most out of players and that’s a scary proposition for the rest of the NBA if Philon lands there.

21. Utah Jazz - Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

Utah adds another high-octane athlete to its roster with Thiero. The Arkansas wing has a strong case as the draft’s best athlete, rivaling even VJ Edgecombe. Thiero’s great strength, explosiveness and length help him dominate multiple roles on defense and pressure the basket on offense. The Jazz will hope Thiero develops a reliable 3-point shot to best exploit his driving potential.

22. Atlanta Hawks - Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

Kalkbrenner brings the size and height the Hawks have sorely missed in their frontcourt. An older, experienced center will immediately help Atlanta’s frontcourt on both ends. He’ll protect the rim and finish at the basket with experience as a hub passer and floor spacer. Kalkbrenner’s height and paint defense should pair well with great athletes like Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu.

23. Indiana Pacers - Yaxel Lendeborg, F, UAB

A smaller, more offensively tilted Pacers frontcourt would love to add an imposing physical talent like Lendeborg, one of the combine’s big winners so far. His length, strength and playmaking instincts help him wreck offenses off the ball and guard multiple positions. Lendeborg’s jumper continuing to improve will be critical for his fit in Indiana’s offense and the pace and space will help him score easy buckets.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder - Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State

After drafting a developmental prospect earlier in the draft, Clifford will provide them with a day-one contributor. Clifford has the requisite length and mobility to defend the wing but his offensive skillset separates him from most 3-and-D wings. Across his college career, Clifford developed as a pull-up shooter, downhill creator and manipulative passer. He’s an older prospect, but has the chance to add value early on his rookie deal.

25. Orlando Magic - Liam McNeeley, F, UConn

The Magic continue to add shooting with their second first-round pick. McNeeley is a rock-solid floor spacer and NBA teams love tall wings who make threes off movement and take care of the basketball. McNeeley’s athletic and physical tools could limit his defensive upside, but an excellent Orlando defense won’t need him to be a star there.

26. Brooklyn Nets - Danny Wolf, F/C, Michigan

Wolf is one of the draft’s wackiest players as a center-sized player with obvious guard skills. We’ve seen Wolf excel as a pick-and-roll playmaker at Michigan, dazzling with great passes, dribble moves and jumpers off the bounce. The Nets will hope they can translate Wolf’s tantalizing flashes into NBA impact as they rebuild.

27. Brooklyn Nets - Will Riley, F, Illinois

Brooklyn adds one more talented young wing to end their first-round picks. Riley’s height, shotmaking talent and passing skill present quite a bit of upside on the offensive end of the floor. He’ll need to add more strength to hold up on defense and improve as a driver, but the Nets can wait for Riley to grow and mature.

28. Boston Celtics - Johni Broome, C, Auburn

The Celtics will want to bolster their frontcourt depth with more youth and certainty in the group. Broome was an elite college basketball player and his versatile, two-way skillset fits Boston’s ethos. Boston loves all of their players to have ball skills, shooting upside and defensive versatility and Broome brings all of those traits, making him a logical rotation swing late in the first round.

29. Phoenix Suns - Noah Penda, F, Le Mans

Penda was one of the better defenders in the French League this season, dominating as an off-ball disruptor, a low man defender and a versatile point of attack defender. He’ll need to stabilize his 3-point jumper, but Penda’s speed and feel for the game are positive offensive traits. The Suns badly need viable NBA players, especially on the wing, and Penda fits that description.

30. Los Angeles Clippers - Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

Aside from an aging James Harden and Norman Powell, the Clippers don’t have reliable scoring options in their backcourt. Clayton is a nuclear shotmaker capable of flipping games with his deep range shooting, first-step burst and explosive finishing. On a great Clippers team, he wouldn’t have to carry a primary scoring load and could focus on adding complementary scoring value.

2025 NBA Mock Draft Round One:

Projected pick Player Team 1 Cooper Flagg Dallas Mavericks 2 Dylan Harper San Antonio Spurs 3 Ace Bailey Philadelphia 76ers 4 Kon Knueppel Charlotte Hornets 5 VJ Edgecombe Utah Jazz 6 Derik Queen Washington Wizards 7 Tre Johnson New Orleans Pelicans 8 Jeremiah Fears Brooklyn Nets 9 Khaman Maluach Toronto Raptors 10 Jase Richardson Houston Rockets 11 Carter Bryant Portland Trail Blazers 12 Thomas Sorber Chicago Bulls 13 Kaspar Jakucionis Atlanta Hawks 14 Jase Richardson Houston Rockets 15 Ben Saraf OKC Thunder 16 Noah Essengue Orlando Magic 17 Asa Newell Minnesota Timberwolves 18 Egor Demin Washington Wizards 19 Rasheer Fleming Brooklyn Nets 20 Labaron Philon Miami Heat 21 Adou Thiero Utah Jazz 22 Ryan Kalkbrenner Atlanta Hawks 23 Yaxel Lendeborg Indiana Pacers 24 Nique Clifford OKC Thunder 25 Liam McNeeley Orlando Magic 26 Danny Wolf Brooklyn Nets 27 Will Riley Brooklyn Nets 28 Johni Broome Boston Celtics 29 Noah Penda Phoenix Suns 30 Walter Clayton Jr. Los Angeles Clippers

31. Minnesota Timberwolves - Nolan Traore, G, Saint Quentin

Traore fell a bit farther than expected in this mock draft, making him a value pick for Minnesota here. They can still use more long-term depth in the backcourt and Traore projects as a rotational guard with great size, defensive chops and speed. If Traore can continue improving his jumper and scoring toolkit, there’s plenty of upside to tap into.

32. Boston Celtics - Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

The Celtics double-dip on Auburn players, drafting a much-needed high-end ballhandler. Pettiford would instantly be one of Boston’s best dribblers, providing a new offensive option when their 3-point shooting stalls. He’ll need to overcome his shorter height, but Pettiford has the shotmaking, handling and passing skill to thrive in the NBA.

33. Charlotte Hornets - Alex Condon, C, Florida

Charlotte needs more reliable center depth, especially considering Mark Williams’s scary injury history. Condon’s high feel for the game and skill with the ball offer a unique dimension at the center position, letting him occupy different areas on the court than any of their other bigs. He’d fit well as a play connector and versatile defender for the Hornets.

34. Charlotte Hornets - Hugo Gonzalez, F, Real Madrid

Gonzalez didn’t play a ton for Real Madrid this season, but he flashed impressive defensive upside with his minutes with the club. The Hornets need more competent bodies on the wing and Gonzalez’s size, defensive potential and athleticism are valuable. Developing a reliable 3-point shot will help Gonzalez extract his driving upside.

35. Philadelphia 76ers - Miles Byrd, F, San Diego State

Byrd defends off the ball as well as any prospect in the class, generating turnovers at an elite clip as a pass lane jumper and rim protector. He could provide similar value in Philadelphia to a player like Mattisse Thybulle, but hopefully with more offensive efficacy. Byrd’s shooting and passing upside make him an intriguing offensive project, even if the interior scoring is limited.

36. Brooklyn Nets - Cedric Coward, F, Washington State

Coward will be a popular prospect throughout the draft process. He missed most of his season at Washington State, but NBA teams will love his size on the wing, 3-point scoring and defensive playmaking. Adding more two-way wings makes sense for most franchises regardless of their timeline.

37. Detroit Pistons - Kam Jones, G, Marquette

Detroit can still use more reliable on-ball creation beyond Cade Cunningham. Jones provides a long-term option there, especially considering Jaden Ivey’s major injury. He’s a gifted finisher with veteran craft, an excellent handle and enough speed to work downhill. Playing off the ball, Jones will make good decisions, score at all levels and compete on defense.

38. San Antonio Spurs - Koby Brea, F, Kentucky

The Spurs will be happy to draft the best pure shooter in the class here. At 6-foot-7, Brea is an elite, high-volume shooter off the dribble and off the bounce. He won’t add much value outside of his shooting, but the Spurs need more dynamic shotmakers and few players fit that bill as well as Brea does.

39. Toronto Raptors - Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas

Fland is one of the better dribblers in the class, bringing excellent ball security, creative handling and off-dribble shooting. His size and challenges scoring at the rim could limit his ceiling on both ends of the floor, but the Raptors would benefit from his on-ball creation juice as an offensive sparkplug.

40. Washington Wizards - Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane

Zikarsky is the tallest player in the class and that size presents inherent value. He’ll park at the basket and alter shots on defense and finish at the hoop on lobs, cuts and rebounds. Zikarsky disappointed in his second NBL season, but he’s still one of the younger players in the class with upside to become a useful NBA player.

41. Golden State Warriors - Joan Beringer, F/C, Cedevita Olimpija

The Warriors would likely stash Beringer away in Europe for a few seasons, hoping he can parlay his explosive athleticism into NBA impact. Beringer will need to adapt to the speed and pace of the NBA game, but his explosive athleticism presents possible pathways to value as a shot blocker and play finisher.

42. Sacramento Kings - Drake Powell, F, North Carolina

Powell is one of the draft’s best athletes, offering an intriguing developmental prospect in the second round. The Kings have lacked athletic wing defenders for years now and Powell brings that, blending elite vertical explosion with great lateral movement. If Powell can continue improving his jumper and ball skills, he has the tools to outplay this selection.

43. Utah Jazz - Alex Toohey, F, Sydney

Toohey’s funky driving skillset on the wing makes him a unique prospect, relying on craft, footwork and timing to score without great athletic tools. The Jazz would greatly benefit from his excellent defense, as Toohey’s versatility as a switch defender, pass lane disruptor and paint defender makes him a possible impact NBA wing defender.

44. Oklahoma City Thunder - Bogoljub Markovic, F/C, Mega Basket

Markovic’s size, movement shooting and quick trigger passing make him an intriguing long-term offensive option in the frontcourt. The Thunder have valued his type of player with skill, feel and positional size. Oklahoma City would stash him overseas in this scenario and wait for him to become an NBA contributor.

45. Chicago Bulls - Darrion Williams, F, Texas Tech

Williams presents one of the most well-rounded wing bets in the draft, bringing competent dribbling, versatile passing and reliable outside shooting. He’s not the biggest or most athletic player, but Williams’s strength, length and power help compensate. Williams can fill a variety of offensive and defensive roles, making him a candidate to impact winning early on.

46. Orlando Magic - Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford

Raynaud helps strengthen Orlando’s center depth while continuing to add shooting to the roster. He’s not a reliable defender at this stage, but Raynaud’s outside shooting and driving potential as a seven-footeer will entice teams. Orlando would benefit from his spacing, adding a new offensive dimension and more versatility.

47. Milwaukee Bucks - Otega Oweh, G, Kentucky

The Bucks desperately need point of attack defensive help and Oweh is an aggressive, explosive on-ball defender. Oweh’s strength and tenacity could help him crack Milwaukee’s rotation early on in his career, especially if he can continue improving his 3-point shot and passing skills.

48. Memphis Grizzlies - Sion James, F, Duke

The Grizzlies love unique body types and skillsets and Sion James brings that. He’s an absolute tank with floor general skills who ran Duke’s offense at times this season. James’s on-ball defense, toughness and ball skills are all NBA quality and he can become a solid role player if he keeps shooting efficiently.

49. Cleveland Cavaliers - Yanic Konan Niederhauser, C, Penn State

Konan Niederhauser is one of the big winners of the pre-draft process, earning a call-up to the NBA combine. He’s an enormous, athletic center with plenty of defensive upside and play finishing potential to tap into. He’ll need plenty of time to improve his feel and fundamentals on both ends, but Cleveland can use the long-term big depth.

50. New York Knicks - Jamir Watkins, F, Florida State

Watkins improved as a live dribble creator throughout his time at Florida State. The Knicks won’t need him to run their offense, letting him focus on defense, shooting and closeout attacking. Watkins has the physical tools, ball skills and explosive athleticism to thrive in a complementary role at the NBA level.

51. Los Angeles Clippers - Vladislav Goldin, C, Michigan

Goldin has been one of the better bigs in college basketball for some time and projects as a solid NBA rotation player. The Clippers have lacked reliable center depth for quite some time and Goldin would add a sturdy two-way presence with his size, mobility and great finishing.

52. Phoenix Suns - Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

Lanier was one of the best scorers in college basketball, capable of lighting up the scoreboard on any given night. He’s a versatile off-ball shooter with some burst and pull-up shooting skill. The Suns could count on him to add some offensive value early in his career as an older prospect.

53. Utah Jazz - Michael Ruzic, F, Joventut

Ruzic’s outside shooting and defensive upside make him an intriguing stretch big man option late in the draft. A Jazz team with tons of picks will certainly use at least one on an international prospect to stash and hope they can develop overseas.

54. Indiana Pacers - Javon Small, G, West Virginia

Small adds more depth to Indiana’s guard room, strengthening the depth of their on-ball defense. Small is a feisty, quick defender who can cut off and mirror opposing guards. He’ll add shooting and defense in an off-ball role, making him an enticing three-and-D swing late in the draft.

55. Los Angeles Lakers - Hansen Yang, C, Qingdao

The Lakers will likely throw as many darts as possible at the center spot this offseason. They probably won’t find a long-term answer with a pick in the 50s, but Yang is an intriguing swing nonetheless. He’s been a productive pro this season in China with plenty of passing and interior scoring skill for a seven-footer.

56. Memphis Grizzlies - John Tonje, G, Wisconsin

Tonje broke out as one of the best players in college basketball this season. Despite his age, teams will be intrigued by his powerful downhill scoring and shooting potential. Productive players who can score the ball will get shots to contribute at the highest levels and Tonje is no different.

57. Orlando Magic - Caleb Grill, G, Missouri

Grill has a case as a top-five shooter in college basketball, burning down the nets from well beyond NBA range. He’s an elite vertical athlete as well, presenting an interesting combination of skills deep in the second round despite being an older player.

58. Cleveland Cavaliers - Curtis Jones, G, Iowa State

Jones is one of the better shotmakers in the class, thriving as a versatile 3-point shooter and intermediate scorer. He doesn’t have tons of athletic juice but Jones’s great hande, footwork and wingspan can help him compensate for a lack of great strength, explosion and power, helping him find an NBA role.

59. Houston Rockets - Kobe Johnson, F, UCLA

Johnson took a slight step back at UCLA this season, especially as a shooter. If he can improve his 3-point shot, Johnson provides a theoretical two-way wing skillset to intrigue NBA teams. He’s a better passer and dribbler than most three-and-D wings, presenting real upside if his shot improves.

2025 NBA Mock Draft Round Two:

31 Nolan Traore Minnesota Timberwolves 32 Tahaad Pettiford Boston Celtics 33 Alex Condon Charlotte Hornets 34 Hugo Gonzalez Charlotte Hornets 35 Miles Byrd Philadelphia 76ers 36 Cedric Coward Brooklyn Nets 37 Kam Jones Detroit Pistons 38 Koby Brea San Antonio Spurs 39 Boogie Fland Toronto Raptors 40 Rocco Zikarsky Washington Wizards 41 Joan Berginger Golden State Warriors 42 Drake Powell Sacramento Kings 43 Alex Toohey Utah Jazz 44 Bogoljub Markovic OKC Thunder 45 Darrion Williams Chicago Bulls 46 Maxime Raynaud Orlando Magic 47 Otega Oweh Milwaukee Bucks 48 Sion James Memphis Grizzlies 49 Yanic Konan Niederhauser Cleveland Cavaliers 50 Jamir Watkins New York Knicks 51 Vladislav Goldin LA Clippers 52 Chaz Lanier Phoenix Suns 53 Michael Ruzic Utah Jazz 54 Javon Small Indiana Pacers 55 Hansen Yang Los Angeles Lakers 56 John Tonje Memphis Grizzlies 57 Caleb Grill Orlando Magic 58 Curtis Jones Cleveland Cavaliers 59 Kobe Johnson Houston Rockets

