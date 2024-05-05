Duke players in NBA draft Combine 2024: How many Blue Devils made the overall invitees list?

The 2024 NBA Draft Combine is scheduled to be held from May 12 to 19 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, Illinois. On Friday, the league released the list of 78 invitees who will undergo medical and performance testing, among others.

Attendance for this Combine is mandatory for all invited players and failure to do so will make them ineligible for the draft in June. The UConn Huskies had the most participants with five selected players, while Duke has just two attending: guard Jared McCain and forward/center Kyle Filipowski.

Taking a closer look at Duke's NBA draft Combine invitees

#1 Jared McCain

Freshman Jared McCain had an impressive season with the Blue Devils as he started in all 36 games and averaged 14.3 points with 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals in 31.6 minutes of game time. The guard shot 46.2 percent from the floor, including 41.4 percent from beyond the arc.

In Duke's March Madness run, McCain averaged 21.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, with the highest 32 points against NC State. The guard scored his career-high 35 points against Florida State in February. He had four double-double games.

According to several mock drafts, Jared McCain is a projected first-round pick outside the top 10. Despite his short stature (6-foot-3), the guard's biggest strength is his perimeter shooting and teams will be looking forward to taking him based on this.

#2 Kyle Filipowski

Duke's Kyle Filipowski played a crucial role in its 27-9 run this season as he led the team in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. He averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks in his sophomore season. The forward had nine double-doubles this season and 16 in his freshman year.

Filipowski has a decent shooting range with 50.5% from the floor, 67.1% from the free throw line, and 34.8% from deep. The center is a versatile player who is great in low post with good passing and defensive mobility while being physical and aggressive in rebounding.

Kyle Filipowski declared for the NBA draft last year but withdrew to return to Duke for another year where he improved his draft stock. He is a projected first-round pick outside the top 10.

What do you think of Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain's draft prospects? Let us know in the comment section below.

