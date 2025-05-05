Duke’s Ashlon Jackson drops 4-word reaction in awe of teammate Toby Fournier’s snaps

Duke's women's roster is already buzzing ahead of the 2025-26 college basketball season, with much of the excitement revolving around sophomore Toby Fournier. The athletic forward impressed with her latest series of picnic snaps.

She posed in a black cowl-neck cami top, which showcased sheer detailing on a draped neckline. The Canadian hooper paired it with a denim skirt to complete the look, captioning the post:

"Digitalssss 🌅🌆🌄"

Fans immediately reacted to her snaps, with nearly 3000 likes and 100 comments in the first few hours. Fournier's teammate Ashlon Jackson also joined in with multiple reactions:

"Bad lil ting eh," she wrote.

"You hard," Jackson added.

Arianna Roberson also followed suit, unleashing a barrage of comments to hype up Toby Fournier:

"TOBESSSS," she commented.

"Actually I’m a little hurt bc why did you not send these to me first 🙄💔💔💔💔💔," Roberson followed up.

"Realll baaddd man," Roberson wrote.

"Still a baddie tho 🤪," she added.

As Fournier replied to multiple of Roberson's comments, Duke's Delaney Thomas and Jordan Wood also chimed in.

Arianna Roberson, Ashlon Jackson and other Blue Devils' players comment on Fournier's post | via @toby.fournier/ig

Toby Fournier is just the 10th player in college WBB with the ability to dunk

One of the biggest factors in Toby Fournier's early recognition in the high school circuit was her ability to punch it home. While she still has the hops and the technique, the forward is yet to replicate that in an official college game.

Fournier came off the bench in her freshman season, averaging 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks on 42.9% 3-point shooting. Behind her consistent contributions, she is assumed to earn a bigger role next season, which can result in more opportunities to throw one down.

In case Toby Fournier pulls one off, she will become just the 10th women's college basketball player to dunk in the history of the sport.

Some notable names in the category include Brittney Griner, Candace Parker and Sylvia Fowles. South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins is the only active college player who can go all the way up.

