Duke freshman Cameron Boozer flirts with GF Lauren as she turns heads in Miami Hurricanes cheerleading outfit

By Victor Isikhueme
Modified Aug 23, 2025 18:54 GMT
High School Basketball: McDonalds All American Jam Fest - Source: Imagn
Duke freshman Cameron Boozer (image credit: IMAGN)

Duke freshman Cameron Boozer hyped his girlfriend, Lauren Cao, after she shared photos in Miami Hurricanes uniform and turned heads on Instagram.

The post drew the attention of her boyfriend, who expressed his thoughts in the comments section. Boozer may have been one of the nation’s most sought-after prospects, but this weekend, Cao was in the spotlight.

“See you soon @hardrockstadium,” Lauren wrote.
The post featured images of Cao in individual shots, with her cheerleading squad and the mascot. Boozer dropped heart-eyed emojis, showing his admiration for Cao's game-day look.

Duke commit Cameron Boozer flirts with GF Lauren as she turns heads in Miami Hurricanes cheerleading outfit - Image source: Instagram/yvacao
Boozer attended Christopher Columbus High School in Florida, averaging 21.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 blocks per game in his sophomore year.

His performance also led his team to a state championship. On March 22, 2023, at 15 years old, Boozer was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year. He also earned Florida Mr. Basketball and Mr. Basketball USA honors.

Boozer was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top prospects in the Class of 2025. He chose the Blue Devils, turning down offers from Miami and Florida. While Boozer prepares for his future in Durham, Cao will represent the Hurricanes in style with her cheerleading at Hard Rock Stadium

Duke analyst highlights Cameron Boozer’s advantage over Cooper Flagg

Duke analyst Julian King expressed his thoughts in a recent report on new commit Cameron Boozer’s edge over Cooper Flagg. King highlighted a key area where Boozer was superior to Flagg.

Cameron, who committed to the Blue Devils alongside his twin brother, Cayden, arrived in Durham with high expectations after a decorated high school career.

“Where Boozer may have the edge over Flagg is in closing,” King wrote on Sunday, via Duke Basketball Report. “Which Flagg did not do very well. That’s not to knock him, keep in mind that he was a year ahead of schedule and like almost all 17-year-olds, physically immature. He’s got work to do there.”

Cameron's connection to Duke runs deep as his father, Carlos Boozer, played for the Blue Devils in the early 2000s before moving to the NBA. Cameron and his brother have the opportunity to continue the Boozer legacy. Flagg’s lone season at Duke led the program to the top of the ACC.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
