Duke socials drop 4-word message as former Blue Devils superstar Jayson Tatum narrates hype video

Duke is gearing up for their Final Four clash with Houston Cougars. The team posted a "hype video" on its social media accounts. Blue Devils legend Jayson Tatum narrated the program's rich history.
Jon Scheyer and his team are having a phenomenal season and are two games away from winning the 2025 NCAA championship. Seeded No.1 for the tournament, the Blue Devils have shown dominance on their way to this stage, just as they done all season.
Duke had a 35-3 record this season and had already secured the ACC regular season and conference tournament titles.
However, they have yet to win the NCAA Tournament since 2015. Duke dropped a four-word caption to the video on Saturday.
“Live for the lights,” Duke wrote.
Current Boston Celtics star Tatum was the narrator in the video, which told a story of Duke’s winning history.
“Champions move different,” Tatum said. “At the biggest stage of the game, we live for the lights.”
Saturday’s game is Duke’s first Final Four game since their loss to rivals North Carolina in 2022, a defeat that signaled the end of coach Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career.
The Blue Devils are on a 15-game winning streak and are coming into this game hot. However, they face a Cougars side that are 34-3 and have also won their last 17 games.
The game is set to tipoff at 8:49 p.m. ET, with the winner advancing to face Auburn or Florida in the national championship game.
Duke’s Jon Scheyer and Cooper Flagg take home big awards before the Final Four
The Duke Blue Devils have been called the best college basketball team this season by several experts. While they are yet to win the national title, they are already taking home the biggest awards.
Duke coach Jon Scheyer was named the 2025 John McLendon National Coach of the Year on Thursday. The same day, freshman superstar Cooper Flagg was named the AP Player of the Year.
The Blue Devils will hope for more awards, but winning the 2025 NCAA title is ultimately the goal.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here