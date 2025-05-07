Duke stars Ashlon Jackson, Toby Fournier gush over teammate Delaney Thomas' candid birthday snaps

Duke's Ashlon Jackson and rising freshman Toby Fournier, lavished praise on their teammate Delaney Thomas. On Tuesday, Thomas turned 20 and marked the occasion with a series of photographs on Instagram.

"20 🥳🤍🥰✨." she wrote as the caption.

Jackson, a seasoned guard for the Blue Devils, responded to the post by saying:

"My little punkin."

Fournier, who had a tremendous first year in Durham, becoming the Blue Devils' leading scorer last season, wrote multiple comments.

"Your so gorgeous," Fournier exclaimed.

"Yuppp," she added.

"These are the onesss," Fournier said in another comment.

Jadyn Donovan, a sophomore guard, also joined her teammates in the comments.

"Stop getting older 😔," Donovan wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram (@delaneythomas12/IG)

Ashlon Jackson also posted to her Instagram story to celebrate her teammate. She reshared a picture of Thomas from the birthday post by Duke women's basketball.

"My dewaney punkin," Jackson wrote in the story with a white heart emoji.

Ashlon's Instagram story (@ashlonjackson3/IG)

The Blue Devils finished the 2024-25 season with a 29-8 record and a run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, their first Elite Eight appearance in over a decade.

The addition of Toby Fournier played a significant role in the team's success, with Jackson and Thomas already being key pieces of the squad. The trio is expected to lead Duke again next season as coach Kara Lawson continues to build a national powerhouse.

Ashlon Jackson celebrates academic milestone at Duke University

Not only has Duke guard Ashlon Jackson been putting in work on the court, but she has been locking in off the court as well. On Monday, Jackson posted pictures celebrating her graduation from the university.

"3 years, 1 degree down, and the mission continues," Jackson captioned the post. No matter where basketball took me, the plan was always clear: two degrees in four years. and not just anywhere—at one of the most prestigious universities in the world, Duke University."

The Texas native expressed gratitude to her family, coaches and God for helping her in every step of the journey as she plans to pursue another degree from Duke.

Ashlon Jackson has announced she will be returning to Durham for her senior year.

