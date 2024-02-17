Duke vs Florida State basketball injury report, February 17: Updates on Cam'Ron Fletcher, Christian Reeves and more

This afternoon, an exciting Atlantic Coast Conference matchup will see the ninth-ranked Duke Blue Devils clash with the Florida State Seminoles men's basketball team. However, both teams are dealing with injuries, which makes this game more interesting. Let's look at the injury report for both programs to understand who could play in today's game.

Duke vs. Florida State basketball injuries

Christian Reeves, Duke

Sophomore center Christian Reeves suffered an ankle injury early in the regular season, which has kept him out. He won't return this season as he is recovering from a right ankle surgery. Reeves played only three games for the 2023-24 season, totaling 16 in his two college basketball seasons.

In his two seasons, he averages 1.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.1 blocks in just 3.5 minutes. He has minimal range as a 7-foot-1 center, shooting 71.4% from the floor and 62.5% from the charity stripe.

Cam'Ron Fletcher, Florida State

Senior guard Cam'Ron Fletcher suffered a knee injury on Dec. 2 against the North Carolina Tar Heels. It forced him to miss the remainder of the season. The injury was to the same knee that had a torn ACL last year. Fletcher explained on Instagram about his condition.

"Another season-ending injury ... it hasn't been a full year since I've been fully healthy. I'm very thankful for everyone who has had my back through the toughest times of my life ... Although I haven't played a full season of college basketball and had 2 back2back injuries I'm not discouraged by it." - Fletcher, via Sports Illustrated

Fletcher played in seven games this season and shot 29.4% from distance, 38.8% from the floor and 57.1% from the free-throw line in 15.6 minutes. He averaged 6.7 ppg, 1.0 apg, 0.6 bpg, 5.0 rpg and 1.1 spg before suffering the injury.

Duke vs. Florida State starting lineups

Based on the injury report, the projected starting lineups for both teams for this game are presented below. Although not official yet, it shows what we can expect the starting five for each program to look like.

Duke Florida State Guard Jeremy Roach Guard Jalen Warley Guard Jared McCain Guard Darin Green Jr. Guard Tyrese Proctor Forward Jamir Watkins Forward Mark Mitchell Forward Baba Miller Center Kyle Filipowski Forward De'Ante Green