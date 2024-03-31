Duke vs NC State Basketball injury report, March 31 ahead of NCAA Tournament Elite Eight 2024

Duke takes on North Carolina State in an all-ACC Elite Eight clash in the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon.

NC State is riding high on an eight-game winning streak that began in the ACC Tournament. The Wolfpack defeated Louisville, Syracuse, Duke, Virginia and North Carolina to win the tournament title and an assured berth in the NCAA Tournament.

They continued their ascent in March Madness as the Wolfpack outclassed Texas Tech and Oakland in the first two rounds before surprising No. 2 seed Marquette in the Sweet 16.

The win over the Golden Eagles handed NC State their seventh Elite Eight appearance and the first since 1986.

On the other hand, Duke made its way back to the Elite Eight after missing it last season. They demolished Vermont and James Madison in the first two stages of the NCAA Tournament before engaging in a defensive struggle with top-seed Houston in the Sweet 16.

The Blue Devils, thanks to 16 points and nine rebounds from big man Kyle Filipowski, stunned the Cougars, 54-51, and recorded their 24th Elite Eight appearance in history.

Tipoff is scheduled 5:05 pm ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Duke vs NC State injuries

Duke will come to the Elite Eight game against NC State with three injured players.

Caleb Foster, Duke

The Blue Devils have ruled Foster out for the season due to a foot fracture. The 6-foot-5 freshman guard will miss Duke's Elite Eight matchup against NC State.

In 27 games, Foster averaged 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.6 steals in 25.4 minutes per contest.

Christian Reeves, Duke

Reeves was ruled out for the season after undergoing ankle surgery. The 7-foot-1 sophomore center has tallied 1.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg and 0.3 bpg in three games this season for the Blue Devils.

Jaden Schutt, Duke

Schutt was ruled out for the season after deciding to redshirt the 2023–24 season. Last season, he averaged 2.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game.

L.J. Thomas, NC State

Thomas will not play for NC State in the remainder of the season as he decided to enter the transfer portal. He played 12 games this season and averaged 2.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg and 0.8 apg.

Dennis Parker Jr., NC State

Parker has been sidelined due to an illness. It is unknown when will the guard play this season. The 6-foot-6 guard has tallied 4.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game.

Other than Foster, the players sidelined by both teams are expected to have minimal effects in their Elite Eight clash on Sunday. NC State and Duke are set to suit up their strongest lineups, as their dreams to become this year's national champions are on the line.

