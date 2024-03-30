WATCH: Jared McCain and co. celebrate No. 4 Duke's upset win over No. 1 Houston with stunning dance moves

Jared McCain led the charge in Duke's 54-51 victory over Houston in the Sweet 16 of March Madness. The win gave way to a jubilant celebration in the locker room, with none other than McCain at the forefront.

While McCain didn't see his absolute best on the field, he made up for it off the field by putting on his dancing shoes and bringing his infectious positivity and camaraderie.

McCain's postgame dance was accompanied by teammates Jeremy Roach and Sean Stewart.

Duke remains a formidable contender as they find their way through March Madness.

Duke Blue Devils vs Houston Cougars, ft. Jared McCain

Duke's nail-biting victory over Houston sets the stage for a Tobacco Road showdown in the Elite Eight, highlighted by the stellar outing of Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach.

Despite a relatively modest showing from Jared McCain (seven points, four assists and six rebounds), the Blue Devils prevailed, crediting their gritty attitude throughout the game.

With Houston's All-America point guard Jamal Shead out for most of the game due to an ankle injury, Duke still had to overcome the Cougars' powerful defense to win. The Blue Devils' grit shone through despite their season-low point total.

“I hate that it ended like this. I wish I could have got back out there and at least been in the fight. It would have been different if I could have at least limped around a little bit and fought a little bit,” Shead said.

Filipowski stressed the team's growth since last season, where they faced a similar physical challenge and fell short. This year, Duke displayed resilience and unity, attributes crucial for tournament success.

Looking ahead, Duke prepares for a clash with ACC rival North Carolina State, who stunned Marquette in their Sweet 16 matchup. The ACC's dominance in the tournament extends beyond Duke, with Clemson also advancing to the Elite Eight.

