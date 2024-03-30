“This generation is soft as hell man” “Love this” - College hoops world has mixed reactions to Duke star Jared McCain’s latest nail paint brand deal 

Duke basketball sensation Jared McCain is making headlines beyond the court with his latest endorsement deal. Partnering with beauty brand Sally Hansen, McCain's choice to paint his nails has sparked conversations across the college hoops world.

As the Blue Devils geared up to face the Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16, McCain's nail-painting ritual has become a notable aspect of his game-day routine.

McCain's recent announcement of the Sally Hansen deal on TikTok garnered plenty of attention, with the guard explaining his unique superstition behind the nail-painting tradition:

“I think everyone should do self-care for themselves. For me, it's nail painting. I'm sorry if that offends any of you guys... I thought it looked nice and I know a lot of people disagree. A lot of people don’t like it. I’m just going to be myself and do what I think looks nice,” McCain told Complex back in 2020.

While Sally Hansen praised the collaboration with McCain on social media, others in the college hoops community expressed mixed opinions about the unconventional partnership.

The response to McCain's latest NIL agreement has been diverse, with reactions ranging from celebratory to skeptical.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on X:

At just 20 years old, McCain's endorsement portfolio continues to expand. The Sally Hansen deal added to his existing partnerships, including one with Champs Sports and Crocs among others.

With a NIL valuation of $1.2 million (as per On3), Jared McCain ranks among the top men's college basketball players in NIL earnings, trailing only Bronny James in deals.

Jared McCain finds a partner in Caleb Williams who also painted his nails pink

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams also gained attention off the field for his fashion choices, in particular his pink nails and pink phone cover. However, analyst Colin Cowherd defended Williams' style, drawing parallels to past athletes like Dennis Rodman.

He suggested that Chicago is known for embracing uniqueness and wouldn’t have any problem in accepting him should he end up with the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL draft:

For Williams, sporting pink nails isn't just about fashion; it's a personal connection to his family. He's openly shared that his mother, a nail technician, has been painting his nails since high school.

Ultimately, in a league where individuality is increasingly embraced, Williams' fashion statement may become just a footnote in his larger narrative as a top-tier quarterback prospect.

