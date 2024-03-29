Caleb Williams is widely regarded as the top overall quarterback prospect in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft class. Some have even been calling him a "generational talent" after his incredible college football career.

Each year leading up to the NFL Draft, details about prospects' lives and personalities often steal headlines over their actual football abilities. Williams has recently been a victim of this after a picture of him with pink nail polish and a pink phone case went viral on social media.

Many fans attacked him for his fashion choices, implying that it would negatively impact his overall outlook.

Former quarterback and current NFL analyst Robert Griffin III recently snapped back at fans criticizing Williams. RGIII did so from his personal X account, standing up for the elite prospect.

Griffin stated:

"If he goes to Chicago then Bears' fans should be rocking whatever he is. Stop the hate and accept him for who he is."

Many fans on Reddit rallied behind Griffin's take on Caleb Williams, including some of these top comments:

"This is a city that embraced Dennis Rodman at peak weirdo. If Caleb wins and plays tough, the city isn't going to be a problem," said one of the fans.

As many fans pointed out, as long as Caleb Williams is a winner, presumably with the Chicago Bears, then his unique personality will surely be accepted. In fact, he seems to have started a trend of supporters willing to paint their nails as well, as long as he is successful with his new team.

While it will not be official until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 25th, most around the league are assuming that the Bears are going to take him with the first overall pick.

They recently traded away Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, opening the door Williams to take over immediately. They have also added other pieces as well to potentially aid in his overall development.

Bears' offseason moves to support the Caleb Williams era

The Chicago Bears have been proactive during the 2024 NFL offseason so far in building the most ideal situation possible for Caleb Williams to succeed.

They are already apparently supporting their new quarterback, who they are likely to pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

The franchise recently acquired Keenan Allen via trade, while also adding D'Andre Swift and Gerald Everett during the 2024 NFL free agency period.

This will give him plenty of additional weapons to work with an offense that already includes DJ Moore and Cole Kmet. The Bears have also made multiple signings to their offensive line, so they seem to be going all-in on their future quarterback.