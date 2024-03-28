"Nothing wrong with Caleb Williams wearing pink fingernail polish": Robert Griffin III backs No. 1 NFL draft prospect over his USC gameday appearance

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams recently made his way to support the Trojans women's basketball team during their second-round showdown against the Kansas Jayhawks. The 2022 Heisman winner was spotted at the Galen Center in Los Angeles as USC advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 73-55 victory over the Jayhawks.

However, the 22-year-old was trolled on social media for flaunting a pink phone along with pink nail polish. Williams opened up last year about how his mom, who is a nail technician, has done his nails since his last year of high school. And since then it has become a part of his personality.

Amidst all the trolling for his personal choices, former NFL star Robert Griffin III took to social media to extend his support for the projected No. 1 draft pick. Griffin III shared a tweet on X/Twitter where he said that there is nothing wrong in having personal choices in life and that people should accept the former USC QB for who he is:

"Let Caleb Williams be Caleb Williams. Ain't nothing wrong with him wearing pink fingernail polish and having a pink phone case. Quite frankly, if he goes to Chicago then Bears' fans should be rocking whatever he is. Stop the hate and accept him for who he is", Robert Griffin III wrote.

In the game, USC guard Juju Watkins put up an incredible offensive show to lead her team to a Sweet 16 berth. Watkins scored 28 points along with 11 rebounds and five assists, making her the game's top scorer.

Is Caleb Williams the No. 1 pick in 2024 NFL draft?

The former USC QB is projected by experts to be the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. Williams is expected to be picked up by the Chicago Bears, who recently traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There are a few talented quarterbacks in this year's draft like Drake Maye and 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. But it is difficult to say if they will be picked over Williams in the draft. While the shift in the momentum of odds continues to fluctuate, Williams remains the favorite to be the No. 1 pick next month.

