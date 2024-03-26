WATCH: $1.1 million NIL-valued Jared McCain shares fun video celebrating Sweet 16 entry after stellar win over Vermont

Duke guard Jared McCain was on fire during his team's 93-55 NCAA tournament second-round win against the James Madison Dukes to lead his team to the Sweet 16.

McCain registered 30 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist on 66.7% shooting from the field and 72.7% shooting from deep.

The $1.1 million NIL-valued Duke star (as per On3) has built up a massive social media following due to his outgoing persona. After the win against James Madison, he shared a reel of himself singing on his Instagram stories.

The clip pans from McCain to his teammates on the plane headed to Dallas to face No. 1 seed Houston Cougars. He captioned the reel:

"Sweet 16 vibes."

Jared McCain also shared a reel from a practice facility while singing along to Pleiiiades popular song 'Fight with Love N Light." He captioned the reel:

"March Madness."

Jared McCain has a historic night

Against the James Madison Dukes, Jared McCain had a historic night scoring 8 3-pointers, the most in Duke's history in an NCAA tournament game with the first one coming after just 16 seconds.

McCain scored 22 of his 30 points in the first half to aid the blowout win for the team.

The most 3-pointers made in a March Madness game was by Jeff Fryer in 1990. Meanwhile, the most scored in this season's March Madness is 10 by the Oakland Golden Grizzlies' Jack Gohlke against the Kentucky Wildcats in his team's upset win.

During his postgame news conference, the eclectic McCain revealed his mindset during the game and why it was easier to hit those shots against the Dukes.

“I feel like every game, I’m always ready to see if I’m going to go off," McCain said. "As a shooter when you hit some early, obviously they want to press up on you. So it definitely makes the game wide open for drives, for kicks. I don’t know what I was doing. I wasn’t really conscious out there."

Sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor highlighted just how influential McCain had become for the Blue Devils during his postgame news conference.

“I mean if he’s shooting the shot — wide-open 3, contested 3 — we all think it’s going in,” Proctor said. “We got a huge belief in him and he has a huge belief in himself.”

It will be interesting to see how Jared McCain and the Blue Devils fare against the Houston Cougars, a defensive juggernaut led by Jamal Shead and LJ Cryer.