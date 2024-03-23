Oakland star Jack Gohlke has hilarious reaction to former NFL WR Antonio Brown's cracker of the day meme following win against Kentucky

March Madness got its breakout star when Oakland guard Jack Gohlke put the Kentucky Wildcats to the sword during the Golden Grizzlies' 80-76 first-round upset win.

Gohlke lit up the encounter from the bench, going 10-for-20 from beyond the arc and 2-of-3 from the free throw line for 32 points. He could have written himself into the history books with one more 3-pointer, which would have matched the 11 scored by Loyola Marymount's Jeff Fryer 34 years ago.

For his efforts, Jack Gohlke was named the 'cracker of the day' by former NFL wide receiver and social media jokester Antonio Brown who referenced Gohlke's shrug emulating Caitlin Clark, Michael Jordan and Mel Gibson after hitting a 3-pointer in the game, tweeting:

"Cracker of the Day #CTESPN. The Shrug = Greatness #EddieMunster."

On the "Pat McAfee show," Gohlke reacted hilariously to being named the cracker of the day by Brown.

"My boy's favorite moment from this morning was when I was named cracker of the day," Gohlke said.

Who is Jack Gohlke, the 2024 March Madness hero

Jack Gohlke played in Division II for Hillsdale College for four years before using his last year of eligibility in college basketball by playing for the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Gohlke has carved a niche out for himself as a 3-point specialist, scoring 38.1% of his efforts from beyond the arc during his four-year stint in Division II basketball. Impressively, he has taken 355 shots this season, and 347 of them have been from beyond the arc (98%).

After the game, Jack Gohlke revealed the attention he has been getting since that phenomenal performance:

“Yeah, it’s definitely been crazy,” Gohlke said. “When I finally did open my phone, it was overwhelming, to say the least, which I definitely appreciate all the support of all the people sending me messages and things like that. It means a lot.”

On the "Pat McAfee Show," he explained the Oakland Golden Grizzlies' mentality during March Madness:

"We just went into it with that mentality that we belong here because we know all the work that we put in all season," said Gohlke. "We know at this stage anything can happen and you guys have seen it every year in March, some crazy things happen. We're just trying to make it to April."

Jack Gohlke and Oakland face off against the No. 11 seed NC State on Saturday as the Big Dance's first-round hero seeks to build on his mounting fame.