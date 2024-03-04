Iowa star Caitlin Clark has been getting plenty of attention after clinching the overall college basketball scoring record in a thrilling 93-83 win against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Clark registered 35 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists to surpass Pete Maravich's 3,667 points and stand alone as the greatest scorer that college basketball has ever had.

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a bizarre congratulations message for Clark involving a Mel Gibson graphic on his X account.

"Congrats to Caitlin Clark on becoming all-time leading scorer," he wrote.

Caitlin Clark stays modest after breaking record

Most student-athletes would bask in the glory of being the face of college basketball, but Caitlin Clark displayed unwavering focus by barely celebrating after she netted two free throws to break Pistol Pete's record.

After the game, she explained her feelings about surpassing the record and credited her team for drawing in record crowds even as the tributes poured in.

“It’s hard for me to wrap my head around everything that’s going on,” Clark said. “I think I’m just trying to soak in the moment. A record is a record. I don’t want that to be the reason people remember me.

“I think that’s what’s been so fun about this whole ride is the style of basketball we play. People love it. They’re not just here for me. I’m sure I help, but at the end of the day, we have a really great team and a really great culture, and that’s what makes it so fun.”

Caitlin Clark almost sounded sad about her impending departure from the Iowa Hawkeyes team.

"It kind of feels like you're living in a little bit of delusion," she said. "Because this is just so awesome."

"I've just had fun," she said. "I've loved every single second I've been here, I've loved every single second I've gone to practice, played in the game, obviously there's been ups and downs, and I think the biggest part of my maturity and growth is being able to handle that and balance that, and balance everything that's going on around me and the noise around me."

At the end of the game, Clark also received plenty of praise from rapper Travis Scott who celebrated with the team.

"We got to come see CC handle business tonight," Scott told NBC Sports. "Caitlin Clark, she's one of the greatest humans of all time. So we got to come see just the good Iowa basketball — Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin — this is a good, good team out here."

Caitlin Clark will soon head to the WNBA after recently declaring for the 2024 draft.