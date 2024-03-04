Iowa star Caitlin Clark finally moved past Pete Maravich to stand alone as college basketball's most prolific shooter during the Hawkeye's 93-83 win against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, registering 35 points.

The stars have always followed Clark, and they thronged into the Carver-Hawkeye Arena to watch the record-breaking moment. One of them was popular singer, the $80 million worth musician, Travis Scott (as per Yahoo Finance).

The video he made at the end of the game celebrating with the Hawkeyes went viral on Instagram. Here's the video:

The controversy behind the Caitlin Clark record

The hype behind the popular Caitlin Clark breaking Kelsey Plum's record a few weeks ago overshadowed the fact that there were more prolific scorers in the college basketball game before.

One of those was Lynette Woodard who scored 3,649 points for Kansas (1978-1981), but her points were scored with the sport under the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women administration and were thus not recognized by the NCAA.

After Clark scored 33 points in the Hawkeyes' 108-60 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder ripped into the authorities for ignoring past record-holders.

"Tonight is the night of the real record," Bluder said. "For some reason the NCAA does not want to recognize the basketball that was played prior to 1982, and that’s wrong. We played basketball back then. They just don’t want to recognize it, and that hurts the rest of us who were playing at that time. There’s no reason why that should not be the true record.

"Maybe the NCAA will realize that now. Maybe it will be brought to their attention, and they will start recognizing those women who played in the ’70s," Bluder said. "Remember, they played with a larger basketball and no 3-point line, either."

Woodard recently implored the NCAA to give more recognition to records held by athletes before it became the governing body, during a broadcast of the Kansas State versus Kansas game.

"I want NCAA governing body to know that they should respect the (AIAW) players. They should respect the history. Include us and our accomplishments," Woodard said.

"This is the era of diversity, equity and inclusion. They should include us. We deserve it."

Woodard then proceeded to congratulate Caitlin Clark for breaking the points scoring record that she held.

"Congratulations, welcome to the party," Woodard said.

Woodard was there at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena to watch Caitlin Clark break the overall college basketball points scoring record, held by the late Pete Maravich, against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

"You are our good luck charm," Clark said to Woodard after the game.

The legends who came before Clark seem to have embraced her as the rightful heir to the record in a full circle moment for the sport as she leaves for the WNBA.