$31 billion-worth Nike gives Caitlin Clark grand tribute as Iowa star becomes highest NCAA scorer of all time: WATCH

Iowa star Caitlin Clark broke the biggest record in college football, Pete Maravich's scoring record (3,667 points) against Ohio State, dropping 35 points against the No. 2 Buckeyes at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

Clark is possibly $31 billion-worth Nike's most renowned student-athlete. They paid her a grand tribute with iconic billboards all over Iowa and a 50-second television spot, which went viral on social media.

Here's the video tribute:

Bittersweet moment for Caitlin Clark

The attention for the past few months has been on Caitlin Clark breaking various records. As the records tumbled and the arenas she played in filled, it became easy to forget that she's leaving college basketball soon.

Last week, Clark declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft where she's widely expected to be the No. 1 pick. She explained how making a decision on her future made her feel.

“I think just going into senior night, having that decision clear, not only for myself, but our fans, my teammates, I think that was super important,” Clark said.

“And, honestly, just, I don’t know, getting the weight of the world off my shoulders and being able to enjoy this last month with my teammates, I think is the biggest thing and I think I kind of knew in my heart.”

With that decision out of the way, Clark reminded fans of just how short a time they had guaranteed with her as a college basketball player.

“After this game this weekend, we’re really only guaranteed two (more) games. So, I think just enjoying every single second and playing and having fun, there’s no reason to be tense because these moments go so fast,” Clark said.

“And I think that’s just the biggest thing for myself is just smile, have fun and that’s really when I play my best basketball. So, I’m excited.”

When she finally broke the record, during her postgame news conference, Clark deflected attention away from herself. She was typically modest about the attention she has been getting.

“I think (I’m) just soaking it all in. We’re probably going to have two more games here, which makes it a little less bitter, but I’m just very thankful for all these people that are going to stick around and support us and have supported us over my four years.

"It probably won’t hit me until a little bit later but I’m just going to enjoy it with my family and my teammates, and I’m just happy to be in this place,” Caitlin Clark said.

The extraordinary season put together by Caitlin Clark will be long remembered as one of the greatest ever in the modern era.