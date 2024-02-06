With Fox's Caitlin Cam on her throughout the game against the Maryland Terrapins, Caitlin Clark led the Iowa Hawkeyes to a 93-85 win. She registered another double-double, posting a stat line 38 points, six rebounds and 12 assists.

Fox commentator Gus Johnson is well known for his hearty manner of speaking during games. While broadcasting Iowa's game against Maryland, he had a slip of the tongue that had fans in raptures.

After the popular Caitlin Clark blocked Maryland guard Brinae Alexander's shot, Johnson got excited and made the hilarious utterance.

“Here comes [Shyanne] Sellers. Nice kick inside, great position. No call on the play, as Brinae Alexander had her s–t blocked,” Johnson shouted.

Realizing his slip, he quickly amended his statement.

“Her shot blocked, excuse me.”

Record crowds watch Caitlin Clark close in on NCAA scoring record

Caitlin Clark is inching towards the NCAA scoring record, and could conceivably break it in the next two games against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on February 11th.

Clark now has 3,462 points and is within 65 points of the current record holder, Kelsey Plum. During her time at Washington, the now WNBA star notched 3,527 points.

As usual, a record-sold-out crowd thronged the Xfinity Center (17,950) to watch the Iowa superstar play. After the game, Clark acknowledged the fans who came to watch her play and break records.

“I take it in everywhere I go and I think I’m just very grateful and obviously it’s changed my life in some ways more than others, just being aware of my surroundings and stuff like that, but people spend a lot of time, money and resources to come see us play,” Clark said. “Whenever I step on the court, I just want to have a lot of fun and I’ve been able to find a lot of joy and calmness in that. I don’t get nervous for these games, honestly. It is what it is, it’s basketball.

“One game is not gonna make or break our season and I just find a calming presence in like, being around my teammates and having fun playing this game.”

Clark also revealed how the Hawkeyes deal with the increased attention at every game.

“All last season, we had 10,000-plus at home, and then we go on the magical run (to the women’s NCAA title game) that we go on and we’re playing in front of sold-out crowds every single step of the way,” Clark said. “Yeah, it’s changed whether we are on the road or at home, there’s always huge crowds, but I think our team has just become just used to it.”

For Caitlin Clark, breaking the women's scoring record likely won't be enough. Once accomplished, the overall record held by former LSU maestro Pete Maravich (3,667) will be in sight.