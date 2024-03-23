Duke vs. Vermont basketball injury report, March 22: Latest on Caleb Foster and more

No. 13 seed Vermont Catamounts and No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils are going up against one another in the South Region's first-round game in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. While this game is expected to be one-sided with the names involved, the nature of this time of year means upset can happen.

Let's take a closer look at the injury reports for both the Blue Devils and the Catamounts.

Duke vs. Vermont basketball injury report

Caleb Foster, Duke

According to coach Jon Scheyer, Freshman guard Caleb Foster will not be playing in today's game as he is dealing with a stress fracture in his ankle. Foster was attempting to practice and visited multiple doctors in an attempt to play and get cleared, but he will not be able to.

"My heart breaks for Caleb because Caleb has done literally everything you could ask from a guy who has an injury and trying to get back out there," Scheyer said on Thursday (h/t ESPN).

"He wasn't able to really be himself," Scheyer added. "And so he's going to be out. He has a stress fracture in his ankle, and it's a unique injury. And so we'll be missing him."

Foster has been doing well for the Blue Devils throughout the season as he had a 43.7/40.6/68.8 shooting split and averaged 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.6 steals per game.

Matt Veretto, Vermont

Senior forward Matt Veretto of the Vermont Catamounts has been dealing with a shoulder injury and has been ruled out for the team's Round of 64 game against the Duke Blue Devils. Veretto has not played in a game since Feb. 24 against the Bryant Bulldogs and does not have a clear return date.

In 28 games, Veretto played 22.6 minutes per game, averaging 9.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.6 bpg and 0.5 spg. He also shot at a good rate as he connected on 42.0% from the field, 34.6% from the 3-point line and 68.0% from the charity stripe.