Dylan Harper drops 2-word reaction as Rutgers star poses with Tahaad Pettiford, Derik Queen and more for pre-draft photoshoot

Rutgers guard Dylan Harper is one of the top prospects in the upcoming NBA draft, projected to be a lottery pick. He was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team after averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

On Tuesday, WME Basketball shared several photos on Instagram of Harper posing with fellow draft prospects Tahaad Pettiford of Auburn, Derik Queen of Maryland, Tre Johnson of Texas and Thomas Sorber of Georgetown.

"Proud to present the 2025 NBA Draft Class," the caption of the post read.

Dylan Harper, a New Jersey native, reshared the post on his Instagram story, adding a two-word reaction.

"My guysssssss," he wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram (@dylharpp/IG)

The image showed a collage of all five players posing together wearing grey hoodies featuring the "WME" logo. The middle of the picture featured all five of them, while the four corners showed each individual posing with a basketball.

Harper declared for this year's NBA draft on March 31 on ESPN's "NBA Today" after just one season of college basketball. He had plenty of time to make a decision after the Scarlet Knights' season ended early on March 12 following a loss to USC in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

"I'll remember all the life lessons this season," Harper told ESPN. "The ups and downs and good and bad. Staying leveled ... NBA teams saw I am an all-around player. I can do whatever it takes to win. Whether it's score, defend or facilitate. Anything Coach needs me to do."

ESPN draft analysts project Dylan Harper as No. 2 overall pick

Dylan Harper's draft stock has fluctuated between No. 2 and No. 3 in most mock drafts, alongside his Rutgers teammate, Ace Bailey. Duke's Cooper Flagg is the consensus projected top pick, while the next two selections are up for debate.

In ESPN's most recent mock draft, Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo projected Harper to be selected No. 2 overall by the Washington Wizards.

"Harper is the type of ballhandling force the Wizards could use to bolster their offense in the long run, capable of putting downhill pressure on defenses and making life easier for teammates," Woo wrote. "A strong chance at being the No. 2 pick regardless of which team selects there."

Although Rutgers had a disappointing 15-17 record last season and missed the NCAA Tournament, Harper lived up to his five-star billing.

