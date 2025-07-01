EA College Basketball: Tentative release date, history and more explored

College basketball gaming fans rejoiced at the news of EA Sports confirming the return of the EA College Basketball game. We take a look at some of the important details about the game, history and its release date.

When is EA College Basketball coming out?

College basketball fans will need a bit more patience, as EA Sports College Basketball is expected to return in 2028. Although the official EA Sports announcement didn’t mention a release date, Extra Points reporter Matt Brown revealed that a memo from the College Licensing Company (CLC) recommends EA’s proposal to develop the game with a planned launch three years from now.

It will be the first college basketball game from EA since NCAA Basketball 10 in 2009.

What happened to the previous EA College Basketball games?

EA Sports and 2K Sports both stopped producing college basketball games before 2013. One of the major reasons was the legal battle surrounding the use of college athletes’ names and likenesses without compensation. These lawsuits led to a pause on official college sports video games between 2014 and 2023.

Even when EA confirmed the return of its College Football game, many inside the industry believed there was little interest in bringing college basketball back.

But that changed when EA Sports College Football 25 became a major success in 2024, surpassing revenue expectations. That opened the door for basketball’s return.

Why is the game coming back now?

The comeback of college sports gaming is largely tied to the NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) era. Since 2021, athletes are now allowed to profit from their names being used in video games. This made it possible for EA to include real players and fairly compensate them, a key factor in bringing both football and basketball games back to life.

The recent CLC memo stated that five companies showed interest in the college basketball video game project, and three submitted formal bids. EA Sports' proposal was selected, and their plan includes adding all Division I men’s and women’s teams in the game.

What we know so far

So far, EA Sports has not given away much details. The only official teaser came on Instagram on Monday.

“Bring the Madness. Let’s run it back. #CBB #ItsInTheGame”, with an image of a basketball.

While we wait for 2028, fans can look forward to EA Sports College Football 26, set for release on July 10, 2025, with early access starting July 7.

