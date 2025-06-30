EA Sports' latest NCAA Basketball game announcement has fans elated: "Greatest Monday is sports history" "Better than the CFB game"

EA Sports sent shockwaves through the sports gaming world on Monday with the announcement that its NCAA Basketball video game is officially returning. It has been more than 15 years since the last NCAA basketball game, with NCAA Basketball 10 released in 2009.

Since then, college basketball fans have begged for a comeback, especially as the NBA 2K series continued to dominate the basketball gaming scene.

Now, following the introduction of the NIL (name, image, and likeness) rules in 2021, which allowed athletes to profit from their likeness, EA Sports has decided to go all in. After successfully bringing back College Football 25 last year, with the 2026 edition dropping this July, the gaming giant is turning its attention to the hardwood.

"Bring the Madness. Let’s run it back. #CBB #ItsInTheGame," EA Sports posted on social media, confirming the revival.

On3 shared the announcement on Instagram, and the comments section turned into a celebration.

“🔥🔥🔥 I am back on the game now playing with all my players, it’s personal 🤩😅,” one excited user wrote.

“WE ARE SO BACK,” another declared.

“This is gonna be better than the CFB game ngl,” added a third, boldly claiming this return could top the highly anticipated football reboot.

Image Credit: IG/@on3

Some fans went even further with their reactions, calling it a historic moment.

“This will go down as the greatest Monday is sports history,” one fan commented.

Another admitted mixed emotions: “Dang I was hoping 2k were going to do this but I ain’t mad at EA doing it either.”

“Let’s gooooooooo,” one fan screamed, summing up the energy of the day.

Image Credit: IG/@on3

Gaming with their favorite college hoopers is a big deal for most college basketball fans, and EA Sports has fans already salivating.

NCAA Basketball Game: EA Sports releases memo for 2028 release

Fans might have to wait a couple of years, with reports suggesting a 2028 timeline. According to Matt Brown of Extra Points, the gaming company sent a memo, and it confirmed the report.

“The CLC memo recommends that the conferences accept the proposal made by EA Sports to bring back EA Sports College Basketball. This proposal states a plan for EA Sports to release the first game in 2028,” he wrote.

The college football edition took more than four years after it was announced before its release.

