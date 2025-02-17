"Each one of them got a win": Tom Izzo thanks 148 players who helped him break Bob Knight's Big Ten wins record

Michigan State Spartans coach Tom Izzo just achieved a historic feat on Saturday, Feb. 15, that etched his name in Big Ten conference history. His No. 11-ranked team in the nation defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini by double digits, 79-65, on the road, as they also spoiled now Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr.'s jersey retirement.

Ad

Izzo and co. would claim their 11th win of conference play, and 20th overall, for the 2024-2025 season. But that wouldn't be the highlight of the victory as the win officially makes the 70-year-old the winningest coach in Big Ten history, surpassing legendary Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight with 354 total wins.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During the postgame presser, Izzo would give thanks to all of the individiuals who have helped him throughout his almost more than 40-year college coaching career, including all of the players he's coached.

"Well, first of all, the guy I went by is a hell of a coach and hell of a guy, and a friend of all of ours. I think second of all, I just want to be thankful (to the) 148 players that I coached. Each one of them got a win. And, those wins helped me. The Presidents, the ADs, my assistant coaches, and over six million fans that have watched us over those 354 wins," Tom Izzo said per ON3.

Ad

"So, that’s who I’m gonna thank. I’d turn it in for a banner. But, I guess that’s not the way it is right now," he would then concluded jokingly.

With the historic feat now accomplished, Izzo's goal of winning another national championship this year remains the same. His last one came all the way back in 2000, so he and the current crop of Spartans hope to end the 25-year drought.

Ad

Tom Izzo details how they got the win over the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road

Ad

It was a much-needed win overall for the whole Michigan State Spartans program as they hope to win another national title. The triumph over the Fighting Illini maintains their second spot in the conference, but it wasn't all easy as Tom Izzo would share during the presser how they were able to adjust to the game.

"We said we had to check better. I mean, we gave up so many points in the first half. And, that was one of them. We wanted to rebound better. I don’t know if we did. That was fun. But, we executed better on this end too. I thought we got the ball inside. I thought we got the ball outside. A lot of guys did a good job," he shared.

Ad

"It was a big win after a big letdown against Indiana to be honest with you," Izzo then added.

Tom Izzo and the Spartans' season continues on Tuesday, Feb. 18, against the Purdue Boilermakers on their homefloor, where they seek win Big Ten win No. 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here