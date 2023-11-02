American basketball coach Bob Knight left behind an indelible mark in the sport, and his success is shaded with both triumph and controversy as he passed away on November 1, 2023, at the age of 83. His illustrious coaching career spanned from 1971 to 2000 and was primarily associated with the Indiana Hoosiers.

In nearly three decades of coaching, Knight amassed a fortune of $8 million. A legendary head coach, he led the Hoosiers to three NCAA championships and 11 Big Ten Conference championships. He was also able to record two undefeated seasons. His NCAA Division I success has reached 902 victories.

His influence in basketball went beyond the college ranks, as he also coached the Army and Texas Tech Teams. He was once the head coach of the US men's basketball that captured the gold medal in the 1984 Olympics. The team featured Patrick Ewing, Alvin Robertson, Chris Mullin, Sam Perkins and Michael Jordan.

Knight's genius basketball mind has often been overshadowed by his temper and displays of abusive behavior. He once threw a chair inside a basketball court while the game was in progress.

After his retirement, Knight becamr a part-time commentator with ESPN from 2008 to 2015.

Bob Knight's coaching salary explored

During the 29 years of coaching, Bob Knight has received varying salaries and benefits. In his final year with the Indiana Hoosiers in 2000, his salary was listed at $163,118, and he enjoyed perks like getting a new car every year and use of the team's private plane for official business. His two sons also benefited from Knight's loyalty to the Hoosiers as they got to attend college for free.

Knight also made a profit from clothing endorsements, deferred compensation and speaking engagements.

Joining Texas Tech in 2001, Kmnight signed a five-year contract worth $2.5 million with an average earning of $900,000 a year. The breakdown of the contract comprised $250,000 in base salary, $150,000 in deferred income and $500,000 in guaranteed outside income.

After retiring from coaching in 2008, Knight served as a basketball analyst on ESPN until 2015. His life is documented extensively in John Feinstein's book 'A Season on the Brink' and was adapted into a television film in 2002.

Other books that tell Knight's coaching career include Joan Mellen's "Bob Knight: His Own Man," Rich J. Wolfe's "Oh, What a Knight: Knightmares," and Steve Delsohn and Mark Heisler's "Bob Knight: An Unauthorized Biography." Knight co-authored an autobiography, "Knight: My Story," with sports journalist Bob Hammel in 2003.

Knight's legacy is spread out with an impressive coaching tree that includes Mike Kyzyzewksi, Bill Parcels, Chris Beard, Steve Alford, Mike Woodson, Keith Smart, Pat Knight, Mike Davis and Dusty May.