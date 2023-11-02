Bob Knight coaching record: Details of former NCAA champion coach's remarkable career

Bob Knight, the coach with the sixth most wins in Division I men's college basketball history, died on Wednesday. The Hall of Fame coach's career featured three national titles at Indiana University. He was also renowned for his volatile personality and on-court outbursts.

Knight, an Ohio native and played college basketball for Ohio State, was on the 1960 national championship team led by Fred Taylor. The team also included future Hall of Famers Jerry Lucas and John Havlicek.

When Knight graduated from Ohio State, he took a job as a high school assistant before ultimately replacing Tates Locke as head coach at West Point in 1965. He coached Army to 102 wins over six seasons, with four 18-win seasons and only one year under .500.

Knight was hired at Indiana in 1971.

Bob Knight's Hall of Fame coaching career

Bob Knight's coaching job in Indiana would come to characterize his career. While the school had won two championships, its basketball program had fallen into disarray. When Knight arrived there, he revamped the Hoosiers, taking the team back to the top of college basketball by advancing to the Final Four in his second season and winning a national title in his fifth.

His most remarkable feat was coaching the 1975-76 team to an undefeated 32-0 season, an achievement that has not been repeated since. Indiana lost just once between 1974 and 1976, a final to Kentucky in the regionals.

Bob Knight proceeded to win two more national titles at the school, in 1981 with future NBA star and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, and in 1987.

One of Knight's most notable traits was his infamous temper. He directed his hot temper at referees, officials and his players.

After leaving Indiana, Knight coached Texas Tech University, winning 138 games and qualifying for the NCAA Tournament four times.