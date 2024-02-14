"Easiest decision of all time": NCAAB fans debate which Kentucky Wildcat legend has to go featuring Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, and more

Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns made their mark in the NBA, but their roots stem from representing the Kentucky Wildcats in college. Along with DeMarcus Cousins and Oscar Tshiebuwe, the big men marks the success of the basketball program of the Wildcats in the last decade.

In a tweet, fans played he game 'Take One Out' among the four Wildcats centers. It garnered interesting reactions, choosing from Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMarcus Cousins and Oscar Tshiebuwe.

Expand Tweet

Judging from the successful NBA careers of Davis, Towns and Cousins, many see Oscar Tshiebuwe as the odd man out even if he had won National College Playe of the Year and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award.

"Easiest decision of all time ... sorry Oscar," tweeted one.

Here are the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few Kentucky fans defended Oscar Tshiebuwe that he shouldn't be the odd man out, as he brough honor to the Wildcats basketball club in his own way.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans reckon DeMarcus Cousins should be the odd man out due to his dirty tactics on the court.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite being selected first overall in the 2015 NBA draft, Karl-Antony Towns was chosen by some as the odd man out on the list.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMarcus Cousins and Oscar Tshiebwe college careers in restrospect

The Kentucky Wildcats basketball program has long been renowned for nurturing top-tier NBA prospects.

Anthony Davis stands out as one of its most illustrious alumni, fulfilling his promise as the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft after a stellar collegiate career. His versatility and accolades, notably as National Player of the Year, cement his legacy as a Wildcats legend, highlighted by his pivotal role in securing an NCAA championship.

Similarly, Karl-Anthony Towns made waves during his time at Kentucky, excelling within their innovative "platoon system" despite limited minutes. His success on the court paralleled his academic pursuits in kinesiology, hinting at a future medical career beyond basketball.

Meanwhile, DeMarcus Cousins, initially committing elsewhere, found his home at Kentucky under coach John Calipari. His dominance on the court, evident in impressive statistics and tournament runs, foreshadowed a successful NBA career.

The recent addition of Oscar Tshiebwe underscores Kentucky's enduring appeal to elite basketball talent. Tshiebwe's impactful debut and subsequent accolades affirm the program's ability to cultivate standout players.

Collectively, these athletes represent a legacy of excellence, reinforcing Kentucky's status as a premier destination for aspiring basketball stars looking to hone their skills and reach the pinnacle of the sport.