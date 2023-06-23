Did Oscar Tshiebwe get drafted? Reviewing Kentucky star’s current situation

Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe did not get drafted on Thursday. The former national player of the year and five-star recruit struggled with injuries at the tail end of his senior year and fell down draft boards.

He was often listed as the best available prospect following the conclusion of the draft. He averaged 16.5 points and 13.7 rebounds per game in 32 games in his final year at Kentucky.

What could Oscar Tshiebwe do now?

The undrafted college star will now weigh his options as a free agent. He could sign a potential two-way contract with a team or an Exhibit 10 deal.

Oscar Tshiebwe is the only Naismith Winner since 2000 to go undrafted

Kentucky coach John Calipari hinted that Tshiebwe is weighing multiple offers. His Kentucky teammate Jacob Toppin also went undrafted. Toppin recently signed a two-way deal with the New York Knicks, while his brother Obi is on the Knicks roster.

There are no reports on where Tshiebwe could land. He will likely have to earn a roster spot with no guarantee wherever he signs. He could play in the Las Vegas summer league this offseason.

A two-way deal means he would spend most of his time with an NBA team’s G League affiliate. He would have the option to be called up to the main roster when needed.

An Exhibit 10 is a one-year contract on the NBA minimum salary. It gives the team the option to convert it to a two-way deal if they decide to before the season begins. These contracts typically include a $50,000 bonus if the player is waived.

Tshiebwe began his career at West Virginia and transferred to Kentucky after two years in 2021. The 6' 9" Congolese national was named a consensus first-team All American in 2022 and a second team in 2023. He led the country in rebounds for two straight seasons.

He started playing basketball at the age of 14. He moved to the United States to play high school basketball a year later.

Tshiebwe was one of the highest earners in collegiate sports when it came to NIL money. He capitalized on his name, image and likeness early on.

He reportedly made $2.75 million in the first six months of becoming NIL. That total included $500,000 he made during Kentucky’s preseason games in the Bahamas in August 2022.

