East Texas A&M vs. UConn prediction, odds & picks for Nov. 19 | College basketball season 2024-25

The East Texas A&M Lions travel on Tuesday to play the No. 2 UConn Huskies in nonconference action inside Gampel Pavilion. This should be a game between the haves and the have-nots as these teams will be playing at very different levels.

The Lions (1-3) are coming off their first win of the regular season, a 70–68 home win over the Southern Jaguars on Wednesday. The Huskies (3-0) are looking to remain undefeated this year coming off an incredible 90–49 home win on Wednesday over the Le Moyne Dolphins. Let's look at some of the bets we should make for this game.

East Texas A&M vs. UConn prediction

There is a significant difference between these teams and their ability to control things on the court. East Texas A&M allowed 91 points to the South Dakota Coyotes and 87 points to the Texas A&M Aggies, so they might struggle against the UConn Huskies, who average 91.3 points per game this season. Expect the UConn Huskies to cover the spread at home.

This UConn team is fifth in the country with a +26.54 net rating via KenPom, so they are among the most dominant in college basketball. These teams will also score well as the Lions are shooting 44.8% from the floor while the Huskies are connecting on 52.7% of their shot attempts. The Huskies should score early and often, so expect plenty of points in the first half to be scored for this game.

East Texas A&M vs. UConn odds

Team Spread Total East Texas A&M +37.5 (-105) Over 146.5 (-110) UConn -37.5 (-115) Under 146.5 (-110)

East Texas A&M vs. UConn picks

Pick #1: UConn Huskies -37.5 (-115)

Pick #2: UConn Huskies Over 92.5 Total Points (-110)

Pick #3: Over 70.5 1H Points (-115)

East Texas A&M vs. UConn head-to-head

The East Texas A&M Lions and the UConn Huskies haven't played each other before. This will be the first time they play each other in their program's history.

How to watch East Texas A&M vs. UConn

This game will air on linear television and can be streamed. It will be broadcast nationally on FS1 and available to stream on the Fox Sports App, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling and Philo.

