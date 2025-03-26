Elliot Cadeau’s mom Michelle gets 100% real as UNC star enters the transfer portal

UNC star guard Elliot Cadeau is leaving the program after two years and entering the transfer portal. Following Tuesday's announcement, recurring social media reports claim Cadeau had asked the Tar Heels for $2 million to stay with the school.

However, the guard's mother, Michelle Cadeau, clarified that her son did not demand any kind of monetary compensation from North Carolina. She added that had he wanted money, he would not have been with the program for his freshman and sophomore years.

"For the record: Elliot hasn't asked for anything." she wrote in a post on X. "If it was for the money, he wouldn't have been at UNC in the first place. Whomever started that rumor has an agenda for sure."

Forward Jalen Washington joined Cadeau in entering the transfer portal after UNC's 71-64 NCAA first-round loss to Ole Miss on Friday. Both players are coming off their career-best seasons. Cadeau averaged 9.4 points, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals while Washington garnered 5.7 points and 4.2 rebounds on 59.4% shooting.

The guard has been a constant starter for North Carolina and shared a ball-handling and playmaking role with senior RJ Davis. He also led the team in assists this season and was the fourth-best scoring option.

Elliot Cadeau would have naturally earned a bigger role at the Tar Heels if he had stayed. Moreover, as Davis' college eligibility comes to an end, he would have solidified even a more significant leadership responsibility. The guard was a top 20 prospect in the 2023 class of recruits and had reclassified to join Hubert Davis' roster.

Elliot Cadeau does not want to be approached by other colleges

Unlike average transfer portal players, Elliot Cadeau enters the college ball's free agency with a "do not contact" tag. It indicates that the involved player does not wish to be contacted by any program in the Division I circuit, often indicating a decision has already been made.

Cadeau is yet to reveal his new college program. However, fans on social media are heavily speculating towards Rick Pitino's St. John's as a potential destination, with some also mentioning UCLA.

