"Pitino written all over" "Future Shanghai Shark": Fans react as UNC's Elliot Cadeau enters transfer portal days after March Madness exit

Less than a week after UNC got eliminated from the 2025 March Madness, guard Elliot Cadeau has entered the transfer portal. The sophomore is coming off his best season, averaging 9.4 points, 6.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals on 44.5% shooting. He was the fourth-best scorer for the Tar Heels and the team leader in assists.

Cadeau exits North Carolina with a "do not contact" tag. This means that he does not want to be contacted by other schools, hinting that he has already decided on his new destination.

Elliot Cadeau has yet to reveal the team he is going to play for next season.

Fans reacted to the update by predicting his next school.

"Welcome to Spartanburg, sir!" a fan wrote.

"Has Pitino written all over it," a user commented.

"Coming to the AU Tigers. ✌️🍺," another fan added.

On the other hand, some fans poked fun at the guard's move.

"So we’ll find out who tampered with him soon 😂," a user wrote.

"Elliot Cadeau was part of the problem at UNC. I wonder where he will land?" a fan added.

"Future Shanghai Shark," another user commented.

Cadeau entered college basketball as a five-star recruit in the 2023 class. He was a top 20 player in the nation and a top three point guard. His exit comes at a shocking juncture for UNC fans.

Cadeau was a trusted ball-handler for North Carolina, sharing the responsibility with star senior RJ Davis. He would have carved an even bigger leadership role for the Tar Heels next season as the team looks to fill Davis' void.

What does Elliot Cadeau bring to the table?

Given that he was a constant starter for UNC, Elliot Cadeau has enough experience to translate his leadership qualities to a new roster. An ideal fit would be a system that makes the most of his playmaking abilities. He can get his teammate going during half-court actions, pick-and-rolls and transition plays.

At the same time, Cadeau also has room for improvement. The guard has yet to showcase consistency in his production and long-range shooting.

