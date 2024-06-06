Elmarko Jackson Injury: Latest update on Kansas Guard's medical situation ahead of 2024 season

It is heartbreaking news for Kansas and basketball fans, as rising young talent Elmarko Jackson is set to sit out the entire 2024-25 season after a devastating injury.

Jackson stumbled while attempting a layup and suffered a torn patellar tendon during a workout session at the Jayhawks' youth basketball camp on Tuesday. The camp's scrimmage was initially planned to conclude once a team reached 60 points, but his injury led to an early termination of the action.

After the incident, Kansas head coach Bill Self ensured that Jackson's injury was minor and that he would recover well. The coach mentioned to the campers that KU's medical team had immobilized Jackson's leg as a precaution.

After examining the injury, it turned out to be different than what Self had anticipated. Elmarko Jackson is scheduled for surgery soon, and the expected recovery period is approximately one year.

"We are all crushed by this," HC Bill Self said. "Elmarko has had a terrific spring. He has worked so hard and improved so much. He will be able to assume non-contact basketball duties in the next several months, but the full rehab process will take approximately 12 months."

While Jackson's injury poses a major hurdle for the Jayhawks, Coach Self is hopeful and positive about his comeback.

"This will be a challenge that he will meet head-on, and he will return as good as ever," Bill stated.

Elmarko Jackson's freshman year with the Kansas Jayhawks

Elmarko Jackson, a four-star recruit for the 2023 class, joined the University of Kansas in June 2023. He chose to join the Jayhawks for college basketball despite receiving offers from Maryland, Notre Dame, Texas, and Miami.

During his freshman year, he showed great promise by appearing in all 34 games for Kansas and securing 17 starts. Jackson demonstrated his ability on both ends of the court, averaging 4.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Originally from Marlton, New Jersey, the 6-foot-3 KU guard played for three different high schools. Initially, he attended St. Augustine Preparatory School before transferring to the Academy of the New Church in Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania.

During his sophomore year. Jackson maintained an average of 17.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He then moved to South Kent School, Connecticut, for his final year of high school. Jackson earned a selection in the 2023 McDonald's All-American Boys Game that season.

