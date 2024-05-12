Top 3 players Bill Self's Kansas lost heading into 2024-25 season

It's the time of the year when various basketball programs like the Kansas Jayhawks lose players to the transfer portal, NBA Draft, and exhausted collegiate eligibility. It is also when new rosters are formed for the next season.

Kansas Jayhawks, who entered the 2024 March Madness as a No. 4 seed, had their tournament journey ending in the second-round loss against Gonzaga by 89-68. Their star player throughout the year were Donovan Clingan, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Hunter Dickinson.

However, just like any other program, they must bid farewell to some of their top players. Let's have a look at the top 3 players Bill Self, Kansas Jayhawks head coach, will lose for the 2024 campaign.

Top 3 players Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks lost heading into 2024-25 season

#3, Parker Braun

Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal

Reserve forward Parker Braun has exhausted his college eligibility after playing in his last and only season for Kansas. He played for 7.5 minutes per game for the program in the 2023-24 season and averaged 2.2 points per game.

Despite not scoring a lot of points and not getting enough minutes, he had the potential to change the game in the final moments. He shot 66.7 percent points from the field, making him another important player Kansas would miss out on next season.

#2, Johnny Furphy

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Samford vs Kansas

Johnny Furphy has played only one season in collegiate basketball and declared for the draft as a one-and-done player for the Kansas Jayhawks. However, his return cannot be ruled out as he has retained his college eligibility if he changes his mind or goes undrafted.

In his one season for the Jayhawks, he averaged 9.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. He was a 35.2% 3-point shooter and shot 46.6% of his field goal attempts.

Hailing from Australia, he went to the Centre of Excellence in high school, where he averaged 14.3 points per game in his last season for the team. He was a key reserve wing for the Kansas Jayhawks and made it to the Big-12 Conference All-Freshman team (2024

.

#1, Kevin McCullar

Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal

Kevin McCullar has exhausted his college eligibility after playing two seasons for the Kansas Jayhawks. He was a key player for them throughout the year. Transferred from Texas Tech, he averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in the 2023-24 season.

He went to Karen Wagner High School and averaged 16.8 points there as a junior. Entering his collegiate career, he was a four-star recruit and committed to Texas Tech after rejecting offers from Houston, Kansas State, and Louisville.

After an amazing last season with Jayhawks, he was named to the First-team All-Big-12 team after making it to the Third-team All-Big-12 last year. He also made it to the Big-12 All-Defensive Team in 2023. He declared for the 2022 NBA Draft but returned to college only to join Kansas.

After declaring for the NBA draft, he was also invited to the draft combine and is projected as an overall No. 23 pick by CBS Sports.