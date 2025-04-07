Emotional MiLaysia Fulwiley makes bold statement on UConn "rivalry" following NCAA title loss

After losing in the NCAA Championship Game, MiLaysia Fulwiley is already looking into the future and what the South Carolina Gamecocks can do to get back at their newest rivals, the UConn Huskies.

Standing in her locker after the 82-59 defeat to Connecticut, an emotional Fulwiley said the Gamecocks have work to do in the next few seasons.

“We just gotta get back in the gym and get better individually because these teams are going to come for us and UConn is going to be like our rivalry for the next few years,” MiLaysia Fulwiley said.

With both programs among the best in college basketball, a rivalry could ignite between the schools, but while there is some history, fans probably wouldn’t call it a rivalry just yet.

Huskies and Gamecocks have faced each other 15 times since 2007, three of them in the NCAA Tournament. Sunday’s game was their second-ever meeting in the championship game after South Carolina won the 2022 championship game. Some of the players present on Sunday also saw action in the previous final, including UConn star Paige Bueckers.

This was also UConn’s second straight victory over South Carolina this season, after defeating Dawn Staley’s squad 87-58 earlier.

MiLaysia Fulwiley credits Geno Auriemma's game plan

After the game MiLaysia Fulwiley also lauded UConn head coach Geno Auriemma and his game plan. While the Gamecocks focused on stopping the Huskies’ perimeter game, Auriemma adjusted, taking advantage of the space underneath.

“Their coach definitely took advantage of the mismatches that they had," she said. "It was times when they just blew past or backdoor. It was easy scores for them and I think they just kept doing what was working for them… They have a very good coach.”

While UConn scored only four of their 17 attempted three-pointers, they shot 48.4% from the floor. In large part, the Gamecocks were hurt by the back-cuts the sophomore guard mentioned.

Auriemma and the Huskies also figured a way to limit the Gamecocks offense. South Carolina scored on 34.4% of their shots from the floor, their lowest efficiency in any game this tournament.

MiLaysia Fulwiley totaled nine points, two rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block in 18 minutes on the court on Sunday. Fulwiley's nine points were tied for third in the team on Sunday, as only Tessa Johnson and Joyce Edwards scored in the double digits, with 10 points each.

